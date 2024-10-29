This season on WSU basketball…

Weber State men’s basketball 2024-25 season preview

Weber State men’s basketball team gears up for the 2024-25 basketball season following an 85–66 exhibition loss to Utah State University. Even though the Wildcats fell short, there were standout performances from Viljami Vartiainen and Blaise Threatt, showing their potential to lead the team this season after the departure of Dillon Jones to the NBA.

The Wildcats shot 42% overall and managed 35% from three-point range. Their struggles at the free-throw line were notable, with 64%. Adapting to opposing defenses will be crucial, especially against aggressive teams like Utah State, which capitalized on 15 Weber turnovers to score 27 points.

With the season approaching, the men’s basketball team has been picked third and fourth in the Big Sky Conference preseason polls, released Wednesday. The Wildcats are third in the media poll and fourth in the coaches poll for the 2024-25 season. In addition, Weber State senior transfer Miguel Tomley has been named to the preseason all-conference team.

After Dillon Jones made the leap to the NBA after a standout college career at WSU, the Wildcats are set in a new era with several key transfers joining the program this season. Among them is Tomley, a well-skilled senior guard who brings plenty of experience from his time at Santa Clara University and Idaho State University, where he was recognized for his ball handling and sharpshooting. The Wildcats also welcome in junior Nigel Burris, who arrives from Utah State after being named the Big Sky Freshman of the Year while at Idaho. Additionally, 6-foot-11-inch senior forward Vasilije Vucinic joins the Wildcats after competing at Portland State University, adding to the team’s interior presence.

This season, the men’s basketball team will head to Honolulu on Nov. 17 for a regular season matchup against the University of Hawaii. The Wildcats have faced Hawaii six times from 1967 to 1975, holding a record of 4–2. Their last meeting was on December 8, 1975, when the Wildcats fell 106–88. The Wildcats’ largest victory over Hawaii came on March 11, 1972, with a score of 91–64.

The Wildcats open the regular season on Nov. 4 against Northwest Indian College. They will face a series of challenging opponents, including a trip to Oregon to take on the University of Oregon and Oregon State University. They’ll also play in a neutral tournament in Arizona, squaring off against Bowling Green State University.

Weber State women’s basketball 2024-25 season preview

The Weber State women’s basketball team is set for the 2024-25 season following an 8–25 finish last year. The Wildcats finished the season off strong by advancing to the second round of the Big Sky Tournament, where they secured a win against Portland State before falling to top-seeded Eastern Washington University.

This year, head coach Jenteal Jackson enters her second season with a revamped roster. The Wildcats will feature five transfers, five freshmen and five returning players, aiming for an improved season. Notable additions include junior Lanae Billy, who averaged 16 points per game last season at Fort Lewis College, and senior Rose Bubakar, a seasoned player from Brigham Young University. Sophomore Japrix Stubbs, coming from USU Eastern, brings additional scoring and rebounding capabilities to the women’s team.

“I’m excited to see them on the court,” Jackson said. “We’ve got some kids that are returning that weren’t redshirting or were out last year, so it’s nice to see them and their growth and what we’re bringing to the table.”

Weber State’s schedule includes 12 home games at the Dee Events Center. Beginning the same day as the WSU Men’s Basketball season on Nov. 4 against Park University Gilbert, Arizona, followed by matchups with the University of Utah, San Diego State University, and Utah Tech University. The Wildcats will also compete in the Big Sky-Summit League Challenge in December, with key conference games starting in January against the University of Northern Colorado, Northern Arizona University, and Idaho State.