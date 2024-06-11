The Student News Site of Weber State University

From Where The Air is Different: New exhibition in Dumke Arts Plaza

Tenaya Hyde, Reporter
June 11, 2024
Various+colored+ribbons+hang+above+the+Dumke+Arts+Plaza.
Anna Kuglar
Various colored ribbons hang above the Dumke Arts Plaza.

Red, green, blue and every color in between now cover Ogden’s Dumke Arts Plaza with its new exhibition, titled “A Dream That Comes in Color.” Hundreds of thousands of ribbons tied to the fencing and surrounding area decorate a large aerial hanging above the plaza titled “From Where the Air is Different.”

Megan Geckler, a site-specific installation artist, described her pieces saying, “the rainbow was a sign of unity and diversity and coming together. Everybody likes rainbows. We all get excited when we see a double rainbow.”

Ogden City’s website states Geckler’s latest art piece “is a vibrant, kaleidoscopic declaration of the beauty of differences coming together in harmony. It is a large-scale, site-specific installation artwork that uses hyper-colorful, recyclable PVC film, integrated seamlessly with the architecture of the site to inspire, uplift, and provide a space for contemplation at Dumke Arts Plaza.”

Camela Corcoran, the gallery exhibitions manager for Weber State University’s Shaw Gallery, said the installation used over 12 miles of tape for the fencing and 6 miles for the aerial.

The plaza and its installation can be used for everything from lounging, date nights and art displays to small performances.

Corcoran said discussions on the exhibition started over a year ago when Geckler came to her with the idea. Over 20 volunteers and workers helped Geckler and Corcoran during the installation’s month-long construction.

“It’s a total honor to be selected to do something like this, because this is the first time at the Plaza that they’ve had an actual installation,” Geckler said.

Geckler has been doing art pieces for over 24 years all around the country. WSU, in conjunction with Ogden City, flew her in to make this piece for Dumke Plaza.

“I think regardless of your major and regardless of your area of discipline, that it’s really good to open yourself up to things that maybe you haven’t seen before and get inspiration from them,” Geckler said.

Megan Geckler will be doing a lecture about “A Dream that Comes in Color” as well as her other national projects and their constructions on Sept. 4 at WSU. For more information about the lecture, see https://www.weber.edu/artscalendar/.

About the Contributors
Tenaya Hyde, Culture reporter
Anna Kuglar
Anna Kuglar, Photography editor

