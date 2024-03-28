The Student News Site of Weber State University

The Signpost

The Signpost
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Signpost

The Signpost
Advertisement

New travel requirements to Europe

Lexie Andrew, Culture Editor
March 28, 2024
Main+clock+tower+in+Urbino%2C+Italy.+Photo+taken+in+June+2023.+%0A%0AEl+torre+de+reloj+principal+en+Urbino%2C+Italia.+La+foto+es+de+junio+2023.
Gallery5 Photos
Lexie Andrew
Main clock tower in Urbino, Italy. Photo taken in June 2023. El torre de reloj principal en Urbino, Italia. La foto es de junio 2023.

Two big changes are coming to international travel, with both the introduction of the European Travel Information and Authorization System and the potential for a new passport agency in Utah.

Utah has become an international travel hub in recent years. In a January 2024 press release, the Salt Lake International Airport said that passengers coming through SLC have increased and hit a new record high.

“The growth can be attributed primarily to an increase in the number of international passengers …The number of international passengers reached a new record of 1,323,294 in 2023, compared to 1,115,861 in 2019,” the Salt Lake International Airport press release stated.

Many airlines have direct flights to European and Mexican destinations.

In October 2023 the European Union created a new action plan called the European Travel Information and Authorization System for travelers coming to Europe. It was originally set to roll out the beginning of 2024, but it has been pushed back to mid-2025.

According to the European Union’s website, ETIAS is a visa requirement for travelers who are not citizens of the 30 European countries in the Schengen region.

The Schengen region refers to the countries that many people think of when they think about Europe. It includes: Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland.

“With a valid ETIAS travel authorisation, you can enter the territory of these European countries as often as you want for short-term stays–normally for up to 90 days in any 180-day period,” the European Union website said.

Travelers can still travel freely between the countries, but there will be border checks to see travelers’ passports and required documents.

The U.S. Department of State-Bureau of Consular Affairs advises U.S. travelers going to Europe to now have their passports on them at all times.

When the process roles out, travelers will apply on the ETIAS website. The application fee is 7 euros and processes within minutes. The European Union website said in some cases it may take up to 14 days if more documents are required, but generally it will be processed within minutes.

More information about the ETIAS and requirements can be found on the European Union’s website.

The visa is connected to your passport and is valid for up to three years or when your passport expires, whichever is first.

Getting that passport can be another issue.

Despite the growth for international travel, Utah does not have a passport agency. The closest passport agency is in Denver, Colorado. Now there is a push for Utah to get its own passport agency.

Sen. Mitt Romney is one who is pushing for this to happen.

“Utah is quickly becoming a center for global commerce and tourism,” Sen. Romney said. “In addition to serving as a home to thousands of Latter-day Saints who annually embark on worldwide religious missions, our state is also experiencing a rapid population. Utahns are frustrated with their lack of access to passport services–required to travel long distances out of state to obtain urgent, in-person consular services at a passport agency.”

With the new ETIAS requirements to Europe and Utah’s international travel increasing, the passport agency will help solve many hiccups that may arise.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Above the Scroll
People in attendance listening to the 2023 Intermountain Sustainability Summit lecture, Energy Financing: How to Make Your Energy Program a Cash Cow.
OPINION: SPARC-ing an interest in sustainability
Weber State University Distance runner, TJ Warnick at the UTech Track and Field Invite Day 1. (Stan Plewe/Utah Tech Athletics)
Run, Wildcats, run: Track and field at Utah Tech invitational
El torre de reloj principal en Urbino, Italia. La foto es de junio 2023.
Nuevos requerimientos para viajar a Europa
Pamphlets containing more information about the Intermountain Sustainability Summit for those attending the Summit. Folletos que contienen más información sobre la Cumbre de Sostenibilidad Intermountain para los asistentes.
OPINIÓN: Fundiendo un interés en la sostenibilidad
?????????????????????????????????????????
News Quiz 03/28
Art professor at Weber State, Sara Serratos, teaching student Max Young about developing film (taken on film).
Oportunidades de becas de los artes
More in Culture
Carla Trentelman, Professor of Sociology at Weber State University.
Fostering the community: Carla Trentelman awarded for John A. Lindquist Award
Students study in Stewart Library for finals. (AJ Handley/The Signpost)
OPINIÓN: Mi experiencia con cursos en línea y en persona
?????????????????????????????????????????
OPINION: My experience with online and in-person courses
25th provides pedestrian friendly access to all businesses. (AJ Handley/The Signpost)
Main Street mania: Ogden 25th voted U.S. top 20
Art professor at Weber State, Sara Serratos, teaching student Max Young about developing film (taken on film).
Scholarship opportunities for the arts
Nanabah Kadenhii of Indigenous Enterprise performing a Hoop Dance on March 15.
Celebrating Indigenous culture through the arts
About the Contributor
Lexie Andrew, Culture editor

The Signpost

The Student News Site of Weber State University
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

Comments written below are solely the opinions of the author and does not reflect The Signpost staff or its affiliates.
All The Signpost Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *