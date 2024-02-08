The Student News Site of Weber State University

The Signpost

The Signpost
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Signpost

The Signpost
Advertisement

Get your passport photos done at WSU

Jacey Roe, Culture Reporter
February 8, 2024
Inside+the+copy+center+lies+equipment+that+meet+student+needs+for+presentations%2C+reports%2C+or+marketing+materials.
Gallery4 Photos
Norlito Ranchez
Inside the copy center lies equipment that meet student needs for presentations, reports, or marketing materials.

Weber State University’s copy center in the Shepherd Union building is now offering to take and print passport photos in one day. Pricing for the first set of two-by-two photos starts at $12.99, and any additional photos cost $4.99.

Jessica Septom, WSU student and staff member, loves the idea of skipping Walgreens and other photo centers all together, giving her the opportunity to make the most of her time while she is still on campus.

“I’m just glad they can do it here so I can do my renewal faster,” Septom said.

There are a few rules for those coming in to take passport photos: wear dark, pattern-free clothing; no head coverings except for religious purposes; avoid large jewelry; no glasses; and no smiling.

Brooklyn Medell, an employee at the copy center, said getting a passport from Weber State is cheaper than going to Staples, where prices can start at $17.99. It is an easier process too; students just need to arrive at the copy center and ask for help.

“Yeah, just follow the rules of how to take a passport photo and come in and they’ll take it for you,” Medell said. “Definitely come here.”
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Above the Scroll
Bathrooms, bills and bad news
Bathrooms, bills and bad news
Makayla Donahoo prepares to scoop up the softball in the April 2022 softball season.
Keeping up with Wildcat softball
Students sit in Shepard Union as they take a break to eat lunch and study together.
Weber reaches record enrollment numbers
Students sit in Shepard Union as they take a break to eat lunch and study together.
Weber alcanza números récord de inscripciones de matrícula
Baños, propuestas de ley y malas noticias
Baños, propuestas de ley y malas noticias
?????????????????????????????????????????
News Quiz 02/08
More in Culture
Maryan Shale is the new Program Manager for the Weber State Universitys Black Cultural Center.
Meet the Black Cultural Center’s new program manager: Maryan Shale
A photo of Marshall N. White, the first Black officer in Utah, from which the Marshall White Center was named after.
A Living Legacy: Marshall White and the Marshall White Center
Beverly Petty, Shauna Gillespie and Letha Johnson served as hostesses at Marshall White Center open house, 1970.
Un legado vivo: Marshall White y el Marshall White Center
A still from The Mother of All Lies by Asmae El Moudir, an official selection of the Spotlight program at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival. Courtesy of Sundance Institute | photo by Insightfilms.
OPINION: Sundance meets “The Mother of All Lies”
Izaac Wang appears in Dìdi (弟弟) by Sean Wang, an official selection of the U.S. Dramatic Competition at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival. Courtesy of Sundance Institute.
Sean Wang brilla en Sundance con “Dìdi”
Sean Wang, director of Dìdi (弟弟), an official selection of the U.S. Dramatic Competition at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival. Courtesy of Sundance Institute | photo by Alexandria Lior.
Sean Wang shines at Sundance with “Dìdi”
About the Contributors
Jacey Roe, News reporter
Norlito Ranchez, Photographer

The Signpost

The Student News Site of Weber State University
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

Comments written below are solely the opinions of the author and does not reflect The Signpost staff or its affiliates.
All The Signpost Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *