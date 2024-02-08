Get your passport photos done at WSU

Weber State University’s copy center in the Shepherd Union building is now offering to take and print passport photos in one day. Pricing for the first set of two-by-two photos starts at $12.99, and any additional photos cost $4.99.

Jessica Septom, WSU student and staff member, loves the idea of skipping Walgreens and other photo centers all together, giving her the opportunity to make the most of her time while she is still on campus.

“I’m just glad they can do it here so I can do my renewal faster,” Septom said.

There are a few rules for those coming in to take passport photos: wear dark, pattern-free clothing; no head coverings except for religious purposes; avoid large jewelry; no glasses; and no smiling.

Brooklyn Medell, an employee at the copy center, said getting a passport from Weber State is cheaper than going to Staples, where prices can start at $17.99. It is an easier process too; students just need to arrive at the copy center and ask for help.

“Yeah, just follow the rules of how to take a passport photo and come in and they’ll take it for you,” Medell said. “Definitely come here.”