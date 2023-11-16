Getting into the holiday spirit

With December quickly approaching, the number of Weber State University events is slowly fizzling out to make way for the end of the semester. However, Ogden is continuing to put on activities in light of the holiday spirit.

Christmas Village

A long-held Ogden tradition will continue this year opening on Nov. 25 and going all throughout the month of December. The accumulation of lights plastered on every surface and the miniature houses on display make for a charming and fun ambiance. The lights will be turned on at 5 p.m. every day. Christmas Village is free to everyone.



The Nutcracker

To kick off the holiday season, WSU’s Browning Center will be hosting Ballet West’s performance of The Nutcracker from Dec. 1-3.



Blacklight Bouldering Comp

With a $15 entry fee, individuals will have the opportunity to compete in a glow-in-the-dark climbing competition in WSU’s Outdoor Recreation Center on Dec. 1. Competitors will first cover themselves in blacklight-luminescent clothing and will then begin bouldering.

Avalanche Charity Ball

WSU Fraternity and Sorority Life is putting on a charity ball on Dec. 2 where all the money earned will be donated to the Christmas Box House. There will be a live DJ and a dance floor. Entry is $5 a person.

Winter Around the World

Held on Dec. 7, Winter Around the World is an event for students to familiarize themselves with different cultural clubs throughout campus. Students will learn about each club’s country of origin and said country’s different holiday traditions. Students will receive a punch card, and if they visit all the clubs, they will be entered into a drawing to win a prize.

A Christmas Carol

All show-lovers will be pleased to hear that the Hopebox Theatre’s showing of “A Christmas Carol” is just one of many plays being performed in Weber and Davis County from Dec. 8-23. Located in Kaysville, this December activity caters well to the locational needs of individuals attending the WSU Davis Campus and those living in Davis County.



Breakfast With Santa

In this ticket-required event, Santa and Mrs. Clause will attend a breakfast and carnival at Christmas Village on Dec. 9. The breakfast menu includes a variety of food. Following the meal, magicians, face painters, elves, balloon artists and more will provide entertainment for all in attendance.

The Crystal Festival

Held at The Monarch on Dec. 17, this one-day crystal market is a great place to escape the cold and get all holiday shopping done in one go. Their website advertises this as a great place to holiday shop for some of “the most unique gifts mother nature has to offer.”