El Mercadito: Little market, big impact

On Oct. 2 and 3, Weber State University’s Shepherd Union Atrium was filled with music and colorful vendors, signifying the return of El Mercadito.

El Mercadito is a small market of local businesses selling goods from Mexico, Peru, Colombia, Argentina, Venezuela, Ecuador and Guatemala.

Monica Rodriguez, Hispanic and Latino multicultural program manager for the Centers for Belonging and Cultural Engagement, said some households support large families while earning only a $25,000-$30,000 yearly income.

“They have to become very creative in trying to bring in extra income home,” Rodriguez said. “We want to support that effort to the Hispanic Latina communities. We also want the families to understand that at Weber State, the door is open to their kids to build their future.”

The process of getting vendors for this year started when last year’s Mercadito vendors wanted to return this year for Hispanic Heritage Month.

Over the summer, Rodriguez traveled around Utah in search of sellers who were interested in attending.

“It’s a great experience because we have contact with students, and it lets us show our culture,” Reyna Hernandez, a vendor at El Mercadito, said.

El Mercadito is only one part of the celebrations for Hispanic Heritage Month. During the market, the WSU’s Ballet Folklórico performed a flash mob in the Atrium.

The flash mob was conducted by Jennifer Duenaz, WSU Hispanic senator, who has been dancing since she was five.

Additionally, two displays have been put up in the Union building. Lining the walls of the Sky Bridge between the Union building and the Student Services is the LatinArte, Arts of México en Utah showcase. On Oct. 2 the artists were near the bridge and the Atrium to display and talk about their art.

Traditional clothing pieces can be found in the window display next to the Copy Center in Shepherd Union.

On Oct. 10, the Wildcat Theater will host a keynote speech from Utah’s first Latino federal judge, Samuel Alba, at 12:30 p.m. Alba served as a magistrate judge for the United State District Court, Utah District from 1992 to his retirement in 2012.

Hispanic Heritage Month will wrap up with the Indigenous Peoples’ Day poem and short story contest on Oct. 12.

“Many times the younger generations are not encouraged to use Spanish, so sometimes their reading and their writing is not so strong in an academic setting,” Rodriguez said. “We want to promote the good use of the Spanish language.”