The very hungry Wildcat

Between being in class, studying and walking around an uphill campus, it’s easy to work up an appetite at Weber State University. Fortunately, there are many dining options here for you to enjoy.

Most of the dining options are located on the second floor of Shepherd Union near the atrium. Tres Habaneros serves Mexican food, Waldo’s Cheesie Grill serves hot burgers and sandwiches and also has quick meals like corn dogs and chicken strips. Union Sushi serves a few different rolls as well as entrees, like a teriyaki chicken bowl or an orange chicken bowl.

Around the corner from these restaurants is Einstein Bros. Bagels, near the south entrance of Shepherd Union. This location offers many of the same options as their locations off campus. On top of regular bagels, they also serve coffee, cookies, muffins and more.

Also in Shepherd Union is 626 Marketplace, a small convenience store for students with less time to grab a quick snack or drink.

Weber State also has a Starbucks located in the Tracy Hall Science Center, but the line can get long at peak times.

There are two other restaurants in Shepherd Union, but they are both different from these first options. The first is The Wildcat Room. It is also located in the food court, but it is an actual room where you sit down to eat.

“The Wildcat Room is kind of like a nicer dining situation, but it’s good for students and faculty,” Elsa Hassett, marketing manager of the Weber Dining Team, said. “Not a lot of people really know about it.”

Hassett said The Wildcat Room operates a buffet-style option, changing their menu items every day. They also do events for special occasions, like serving Thanksgiving food in November for Friendsgiving.

The second unique restaurant in Shepherd Union is The Den. While anyone can eat in The Wildcat Room, The Den is only for students who live on campus. Resident students can use their meal swipes here from their meal plan.

A common question about dining on campus is meal plan options. Weber Dining has two different options.

First, meal plans are required for students living in Wildcat Village. Meal plans give you a certain number of meal swipes per week, depending on the plan. There are five meal plan options to accommodate differing lifestyles, from a seasoned college student to a freshman just starting to figure out living on their own.

For those who do not live on campus but still plan on frequently eating from these locations, dining dollars are a great option. Dining dollars are loaded onto your Wildcard and can be used everywhere, including The Wildcat Room, Starbucks, Einstein Bros. and 626 Marketplace.

“The only thing you can’t use them for is The Den, because The Den is for everybody who’s on a meal plan,” Hassett said.

You can reload dining dollars at any time. Hassett explained that there is a promotion where if you buy $50 in dining dollars, Weber Dining will add $10 free dollars onto the account.

“I think my biggest recommendation would be to look into meal plans more and just kind of understand them a little bit better,” Hassett said. “I went to Weber for seven years, and I never really knew a lot about meal plans.”

Hassett also recommends using the resources on campus.

“I feel like a lot of times, since this is such a big commuter-based college, a lot of people don’t really use what we have on campus,” Hassett said.

So the next time hunger creeps in while you’re here, try checking out any of these locations and be sure to let us know your favorite!