WSU through the looking glass

Weber State students gathered around the clock tower on the windy morning of Sept. 1 for the annual Wildcat Block Party.

The Wildcat Block Party is a yearly event at the start of every fall semester that gives campus organizations, clubs and student services the opportunity to make themselves present to new students and returning Weber State students. This year, the Block Party was themed after Alice in Wonderland.

The festivities included games and activities in which students have the chance to win Weber State merchandise. There are also a handful of food trucks available for student refreshments. Another popular attraction is the free purple pancakes that can be found at the bell tower plaza starting at 8 a.m. The free pancakes have been a tradition for 15 years now.

“It’s great to be out here at the Block Party and see so many people just getting to know each other and seeing all of the opportunities available around campus,” says Weber State president Brad L. Mortensen.

Mortensen has started a new tradition at the event called “The President Award.” Mortensen started this tradition to acknowledge organizations who go above and beyond and do something special for the Block Party. Last year the College of Social and Behavioral Sciences won Mortensen’s award.

“It’s always hard to pick because there are so many great booths,” explains Mortensen when discussing the President’s Award.

“It’s great to have the semester started and to see all the energy on campus and hopefully all the students will feel involved,” Mortensen says with enthusiasm.