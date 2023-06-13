Calling all artists

Murals seen lining the walls of the alleyway of The Monarch Art building.

Weber State University students and local community members have the chance to show off their art projects in a new local art show hosted by Ogden City Arts and Union Station. This is the second year Ogden City Arts has hosted the “Community Art show, Artists Choice.”

The art show will be held at Union Station on 25th Street on Aug. 4 at 6 p.m. and will run until Oct. 6.

Local artists who would like to participate in this year’s Community Art show can submit one entry that has been completed within the last two years for this art show. The deadline for entries is July 3 at 4 p.m.

This is an open call for artists, so anyone of all ages can submit artwork for the Community Art Show. Artwork as well as artist information can be submitted through Ogden City’s website.

“We have had so many artists that want to be a part of this. We are trying to give everyone the chance to showcase at least one art piece,” Regina Esparza, marketing and communication coordinator for Ogden City arts, culture and events, said.

This art show gives upcoming artists an opportunity to showcase their art and become more comfortable presenting it.

“For a lot of artists, this is their first exhibit that they are submitting work, so it gives them an opportunity to showcase their artwork in an open setting,” Esparza said. “There are a lot of people out there who get intimidated because they have never been a part of an art show before. This is a good opportunity for artists to get a foot in the door, public speak, and talk about their art piece.”

Esparza also wants local artists to know about Ogden City’s artist database, which can be found on Ogden City’s website. The artist database gives artists the chance to leave their email, contact information and social media, as well as what type of art they make.

During this First Art Stroll for Artists Choice on Aug. 4, community members and artists will get the chance to vote for best art piece. Voting will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. The winner will receive an honorarium.

A private event will be held the following week for artists and their families. Awards will be passed out to the artists. Some of the awards given out include Best of Show, Union Station Favorite and Community Favorite.

This year, there will be three art strolls held in the Union Station lobby for the Community Art Show, each held in August, September and October.

Esparza said the Community Art Show also gives local residents the chance to check out other events happening in and around the Union Station building and to visit local businesses in Ogden.

For submission instructions and artist applications, go to ogdencity.com/artistcall.