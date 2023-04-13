A Wildcat forecast

Hold onto your Stewart Stadium seats, Wildcats; Weber State University is expected to experience another round of snow this week, along with rain, wind and some long-awaited sunshine.

According to the National Weather Service, students are expected to wake up to rain showers on Thursday, April 13, until 10 a.m. Snow showers are likely to follow sometime before 7 p.m. with an accumulation of 1 inch or less.

Friday will start the weekend off with a partly sunny sky with temperatures around 49 degrees Fahrenheit. Saturday is expected to be sunny with a temperature of 58 F. Sunday is predicted to keep the sunshine going with a temperature of 68 F, according to the National Weather Service.

Wildcats can expect Monday to be sunny again, with an expected change in the weather at night with cloudy skies and a chance of showers.

Tuesday is currently expected to carry a chance of showers with a temperature around 63 F, according to the National Weather Service.

“I’m in love with the weather,” WSU student Toni Nakai said when asked about the recent weather. “I love winter, but it felt like winter was too much for too long, and now I’m ready for the spring and summer months.”

Within the next week or so students should start to see more flowers in bloom all around campus. Daffodils and crocus are currently in bloom, along with maples, aspens and hyacinth. If you know where to look there are many flowers in bloom, according to Weber State University Professor Jim Cohen and Professor of Botany Jene Bozniak.