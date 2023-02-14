Anti-Valentine’s Club

Every Valentine’s Day many couple’s race out to buy the best gift for their partners. But what about those who have just gone through a breakup? With all the lovey-dovey messages and energy going around, what are they supposed to do with all their sadness and anger? Look no further, we have compiled a list of good “anti-Valentine’s” movies and songs to help recently single people through this difficult time of the year.

“Marriage Story”

If you need to uncontrollably sob for days, “Marriage Story” is for you. Sometimes all you want is to watch other people’s lives fall apart. In “Marriage Story,” Charlie and Nicole deal with the struggles of going through a divorce, dissecting their dynamic about whether or not they truly loved each other, who helped the other out more, and who should have custody over their son.

“Do Revenge”

This movie takes strong influences from the dark teen comedies of the 80’s and 90’s and is a great watch if you are still in the anger phase of your breakup.

Welcome to the pastel world of Rosehill Country Day High School. When Drea’s boyfriend sends her private video to the whole school, Drea teams up with the new girl, Eleanor, who also has an ex she wants to get revenge on. The girls decide to take on the other one’s rival so as not to get caught. As the girls start putting their plans into action, Eleanor gets a classic teen movie makeover, and Drea starts working at the school farm.

Why “Do Revenge?” Because sometimes you just want to see people get their just desserts.

“We Broke Up”

Still friends with your ex? Watch this.

Despite being together for years, couple Lori and Doug break up the night before Lori’s sister, Bea, has her wedding. To avoid causing a scene at the wedding, they decide to attend the event as if they were still together. Although they get back together in the end, this is still an amazing movie to watch during a breakup because nothing is better than a fake dating trope.

“Mademoiselle de Joncquières” (“Lady J”)

Wanting to cry but in a French coquette type of way?

In this French regency-era film, Madame de La Pommeraye is betrayed by a possible suitor, Marquis des Arcis, so she gets in contact with an old neighbor, Madame de Joncquières. Madame de Joncquières and her daughter, Mademoiselle de Joncquières, work at a brothel and are down on their luck, but have hopes of getting Marquis des Arcis to fall in love with the daughter and steal his riches.

This movie is perfect for those Janeites that have “Sense and Sensibility,” “Pride and Prejudice” and “Clueless” memorized forward and back and desperately want something similar.

“My Valentine”

Wishing Valentine’s Day was a little more like Halloween? This movie is the perfect Valentine’s Day horror movie.

Pop singer Valentine has recently broken up with her ex Royal, who also happened to be her manager. Royal has now taken Valentine’s artistic identity to try and make his new girlfriend, Trezzure, a star. The two girls end up in a venue together after hours, and it gets bloody.

This is perfect for those of us who are complete horror fanatics but want something a little more timely than Myers or Krueger can give.

Just broke up? Try adding these songs to your playlist and if you don’t feel all the way better, you’ll at least get some emotions out by the end.

“Before He Cheats”- Carrie Underwood

Carrie Underwood puts the “girlboss” in “gaslight, gatekeep, girlboss,” making this the perfect screaming-while-driving song. From keying her ex’s car to slashing the tires, this song describes an elaborate revenge-fantasy. If you’re feeling rage this Valentine’s Day, this one is for you – just keep away from their car.

“Crazy”- Patsy Cline

For being written in 1961, Patsy Cline’s “Crazy,” still resonates for people that are going through a rough breakup. Lamenting a love that was stolen, Cline sings, “I knew you’d love me as long as you wanted / And then someday, you’d leave me for somebody new.”

This song is perfect for when you’re looking out the window and pretending you’re in a music video.

“In the Kitchen”- Reneé Rapp

Fans of Olivia Rodrigo’s “drivers license,” should give this one a listen. Much like how Rodrigo sees her ex-lover in traffic, Rapp is haunted by the love that once warmed her now-empty home. Detailing the arc of “strangers-to-lovers-to-enemies,” Rapp provides a cautionary tale about the less pleasant feelings love can evoke.

“All I Wanted”- Paramore

This song is perfect if you have some subtle, quiet anger about a love that went wrong. Let that anger go by belting this one. The song starts out slow and melancholic, but transitions into a raging final chorus.

If your Valentine’s Day includes looking through old text messages and photos, then consider this for background music.

“Why Won’t You Love Me”- 5 Seconds of Summer

This song is for those in their pining era. Its yearning vocals are perfect to cry in the shower with after you sent yet another unopened text. After all, it asks the burning question: why won’t you love me? Until you figure out that answer, I highly recommend streaming this song.