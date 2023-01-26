Women’s basketball sacked at Sac State

After winning their last five matchups against Sacramento State, Weber State University’s women’s basketball team fell 70–44 against the Hornets on Jan. 21 in Sacramento, California.

Coming off a 1-point loss to Portland State on Jan. 19, the Wildcats came into this game ready for their first Big Sky Conference win.

Sacramento State started the game off with a 5–0 run as Hornet center Isnelle Natabou scored under the basket off an assist from guard Kahlaijah Dean for the first points of the game. Following a 3-pointer from Dean, Wildcat forward Daryn Hickok drove into the paint to score the Wildcats’ first points.

Stealing the ball from Dean, Hickok was able to score again, making the score 5–4 for the Hornets. Dean then responded with a 3-pointer and a jumper near the free throw line. Natabou added with 4 points inside, completing a 9–0 run for Sacramento State.

Weber State ended the run late in the first quarter with a fast break assist from forward Jadyn Matthews to Hickok. Driving outside of the paint, Wildcat guard Emri Lovell made a fadeaway and drew contact. Failing to convert on the and-1 opportunity, the game would go scoreless until almost the end of the first quarter.

Drawing a foul on a layup attempt, Lovell made two free-throws before the end of the quarter to cut Sacramento State’s lead to 14–10.

Backing into Wildcat forward Amelia Raidaveta, Natabou scored off a turnaround jumper for the first points of the second quarter. Hickok then responded by scoring in the paint to keep the game within 4 points.

Adding to her 8-point performance from the first half, Dean started the quarter with back-to-back 3-pointers, making the score 22–12. Matthews responded with a 3-pointer of her own to cut the Hornet’s lead to 8 points.

With three minutes left in the first half, Sacramento State led 26–15. Driving inside with seconds left on the shot clock, Hickok scored in the paint as the buzzer sounded. Hickok then scored a long 2-pointer to cut the Wildcats’ deficit to 7 points. Hornet forward Solape Amusan responded with an under-hand layup.

Right before the end of the first half, Amusan hit a buzzer-beater 3-pointer to put Sacramento State up 34–20.

With both teams only scoring from the line, Dean made the first field goal of the half from 15-feet out with seven minutes left in the third quarter. Down by 13 halfway through the quarter, Wildcat guard Aaliyah Ellis passed to Matthews on a fast break for a 3-pointer. Natabou scored the last field goal of the quarter with a layup off an offensive rebound.

After scoring 10 points from the line in the third, the Hornets led 48–32 coming into the fourth quarter.

Weber State forward Vicky Parra scored inside off a bank shot for the first points of the fourth quarter. Driving inside and drawing contact, Sacramento State guard Madison Butcher scored near the foul line and converted on the and-1.

With less than six minutes left, Hickok tried to drive inside on a fast break but was stopped near the 3-point line by Dean. Stealing the ball, Dean scored a layup on a fast break to give the Hornets an 18-point lead.

Halfway through the fourth quarter, Dean and Weber State guard Laura Taylor battled from beyond the arc, each hitting two 3-pointers within two-and-a-half minutes.

Down 61–44 with two minutes on the clock, Raidaveta scored the Wildcats’ last point of the game with a free throw. A Natabou layup then sparked a 9–0 run for Sacramento State that ended with a corner 3-pointer from guard Jordan Olivares.

Hickok led the Wildcats in scoring with 20 points and four rebounds. Dean and Natabou ended for the Hornets with 31 and 17 points respectively.

Weber State will return to the Dee Events Center to face the University of Idaho on Jan. 26 at 11:30 a.m.