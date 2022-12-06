A graduate’s guide to WSU’s convocation ceremonies: Fall 2022

As 2022 fall semester inches to its much-anticipated end at Weber State University, this semester’s graduates are preparing to enter the next chapter of their lives and receive their diplomas during this year’s fall convocation ceremonies.

During WSU’s 2022 Fall Commencement on Dec. 16, students will attend the convocation ceremonies of the colleges they’re graduating from.

This year, there will be a total of 10 different college convocation ceremonies held by WSU. It is important for graduating students to remember that all of WSU’s Fall convocation ceremonies will be held on the same day, Dec. 16. Each ceremony is scheduled to be two and a half hours long, with eight of the ten ceremonies split equally between being held at the Dee Events Center and the Austad Auditorium in the Browning Center.

WSU ROTC’s convocation ceremony will be held at the Shepherd Union Building’s Wildcat Theater at noon and the Bachelor of Integrated Studies convocation ceremony will be held in the Hetzel-Hoellein room at the Stewart Library at 1 p.m.

The ceremonies taking place in the Browning Center and the Dee Events Center will begin at 8 a.m., with both locations’ last ceremony of the day scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m.

Graduates from WSU’s College of Science, the John B. Goddard School of Business, the Telitha E. Lindquist College of Arts & Humanities and those graduating under General Studies will receive their diplomas in the Austad Auditorium at the Browning Center.

At the Dee Events Center, convocation ceremonies for the Jerry & Vickie Moyes College of Education, the College of Social & Behavioral Sciences, the College of Engineering, Applied Science & Technology and the Dr. Ezekiel R. Dumke College of Health Profession will be held.

In the wake of years past where the COVID-19 pandemic made group gatherings complicated to orchestrate, students and staff are looking forward to a simple, straight-forward commencement day this year. All the ceremonies will be held in person and broadcasted online.

Becky Thompson, the events coordinator on WSU’s university advancement team, said the schedule for this year’s fall commencement ceremony is “pretty cut and dry.” Thompson added that the individual colleges this year have done well in communicating with their graduating students about the details of this year’s convocation ceremonies.

Graduating students are advised to keep an eye on their WSU email inboxes should updates or additional information from their college be sent out.

WSU’s Disability Services department will be providing American Sign Language interpretation for all ceremonies being held at the Browning Center and the Dee Events Center. In both locations, the images of the interpreters will be broadcast so they can be seen from any seat in the respective auditoriums.

The ASL interpretation for these ceremonies will also be present in the broadcasts, along with live captioning.

As far as the ceremonies not taking place in either the Browning Center or Dee Events Center, ASL interpretation is currently not planned to be featured. However, students who are in need of ASL interpretation can request that accommodations be made for either ceremony by contacting [email protected] 72 hours in advance.

Students and family can access the full fall 2022 Commencement schedule on www.weber.edu/commencement.

The full list of commencement ceremonies being held at each location accompanied by their scheduled starting times can be seen below:

Val A. Browning Center, Austad Auditorium: College of Science at 8 a.m.; John B. Goddard School of Business at 10:30 a.m.; Telitha E. Lindquist College of Arts & Humanities at 1 p.m.; General Studies at 3:30 p.m.

Dee Events Center: Jerry & Vickie Moyes College of Education at 8 a.m.; College of Social & Behavioral Sciences at 10:30 a.m.; College of Engineering, Applied Science & Technology at 1 p.m.; Dr. Ezekiel R. Dumke College of Health Professions at 3:30 p.m.

Shepherd Union Building, Wildcat Theater: WSU ROTC at noon.

Stewart Library, Hetzel-Hoellein Room: Bachelor of Integrated Studies at 1 p.m.