The Texans take the game

Weber State University men’s basketball team lost to the Tarleton State Texans 75–65 on Nov. 29 in Stephenville, Texas.

Wildcat guard Steven Verplancken started the game with a 3-pointer and got things going in the first half, and Jakorie Smith responded for the Texans on the other end to get their first bucket.

The ‘Cats went on a 6–1 run to go up early. The Texans then responded by going on a 15–0 run, putting them up by eight. Then the Wildcats came out with an 8–2 run cutting the lead to 2.

The score was back and forth in the first half, with both teams making runs to keep the game close. Tarleton led Weber State 35–28 at the half.

It was still a close game heading into the second half. Tarleton went on an early 8–0 run to establish their lead by 12 points. Looking to stop the Texans’ momentum, the Wildcats called a timeout.

After giving them some time to collect themselves, the ‘Cats were able to go on a 14–2 run to tie the game at 47–47. This run was a team effort, with multiple players scoring to make it happen.

After the Wildcats tied the games, the Texans went on a 12–1 run to go up by 11. Weber tried to cut the lead, but they only got it to within 6 points.

Tarleton pulled away with about three minutes left in the game.

Dillon Jones led the Wildcats with 16 points and Junior Ballard contributed 14 points for the night. Weber State had 18 points off the bench this game, with 15 points from turnovers.

Weber and Tarleton had five lead changes in the game, and both teams were tied three times.

Weber State is now 2–5 on the season. The Wildcats will face the Utah Tech Trailblazers on Dec. 3 at the Dee Events Center, hoping to bounce back after the loss.