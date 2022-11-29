Wildcats go all in on Abilene

A basketball sits on the side of the basketball court during halftime in the Dee Event Center on Nov. 19.

Weber State University’s men’s basketball team took on Abilene Christian University during the Vegas 4 Tournament on Nov. 22, winning 77–67 at the Dollar Loan Center.

ACU got the game going early by scoring the first basket in the paint by guard Damian Daniels. Weber State then scored their first basket by guard Steven Verplancken.

Both teams went back and forth for a portion of the game until Abilene went on a 5–0 run to capture a slight lead, keeping them up for most of the first half, but Weber State kept the game within five points the whole first half.

Weber went on a 6–0 run to go up late in the half by one. At the end of the half, the score was 40–40.

Going into the second half, Weber State went up early by four points, with baskets coming from Center Alex Tew and guard Keith Dinwiddie.

Weber went on a 14–1 run to solidify their lead for good, with their defense leading to offensive opportunities. Verplancken had two three-pointers during the run to cap it off, Weber was up by 11 points.

Abilene pulled the lead down to six, but that was the closest it would get, with Weber going on another run to win the game by 10.

Weber State finally pulled away with time running out for Abilene Christian to make a comeback.

Verplancken led Weber with 19 points for the game and went 4–7 from three-point range. Junior Ballard also contributed with 13 points going 8–8 at the free-throw line.

There were 16 lead changes in the game, seven times where both teams tied the game.

The following day on Nov. 23, WSU took on UC Riverside and fell short 72–65.

Weber State looks to take on Tarleton State University on Nov. 28 after coming back from Thanksgiving break.