The Bears bite back

Weber State University’s women’s volleyball team failed to come back in an upset loss to the Northern Colorado Bears, 2–3, on Nov. 12 in Greeley, Colorado.

After coming off a 3–1 win against Northern Arizona on Nov. 10, the Wildcats hoped to keep their winning streak alive against Northern Colorado, another team in the top tier of the conference.

In the first set of the match, the Bears came out with an energy that the ‘Cats couldn’t match, going on a 6–0 run early to put them up.

After a Wildcat point, the Bears ended up going on another 6–0 run, scoring 15–4 in the set. Weber tried to narrow the lead with a 3–0 run late in the set, but it was too late, and the Bears won the first set 25–11.

It was a closer matchup in the second set, with both teams going all out and near the end of the set, Weber was up 18–17. Northern Colorado went on an 8–0 run to win the set making the score 2–0, with the Bears needing one set to win.

Early in the third set, the Bears went up 3–0, and were looking to sweep the ‘Cats but Weber State had something else in mind. The teams were neck-and-neck until the Wildcats found a way to pull themselves ahead of the Bears, winning 25–23.

The Wildcats came out hot early into the fourth set, going on a 5–0 run to capture a lead. The Bears quickly responded, going on a 4–0 run themselves. After a bit of back and forth, the Wildcats ended up going a 6–0 run and then a 5–0 run to win 25–18, tying the game 2–2 with one set remaining.

Both teams played to a draw in the final set. It was a toss-up until the Bears finally went on a 3–0 run to win the game, 21–19.

Dani Richins led the Wildcats in this game with 28 points and 24 kills, and Kate Standifird had 48 assists.

This was the final road trip for Weber State. The Wildcats will return to the Swenson Gym for a two-game series against the University of Montana and Montana State held on Nov. 17 and Nov. 19.