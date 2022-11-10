Wildcats cut down by the lumberjacks

Andelin Binford throwing the soccer ball back into the game after it went out of bounds on Sept. 20.

Weber State University’s women’s soccer team fell to the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks in a shootout in the semifinals of the Big Sky Soccer Championship on Nov. 4, losing 1–1 PK (4–2).

Before the Wildcats’ game against the Lumberjacks, they defeated the Sacramento State Hornets in the quarterfinals on Nov. 2 in a shootout with the same score, 1–1 PK (4–2).

Andelin Binford scored WSU’s only goal against the Hornets off of a pass from Yira Yoggerst. Morgan Furmaniak, Alexis Simpson, Brynlee Meyerhoffer and Rylee Tatton scored their penalty kicks to advance the ‘Cats.

In the Wildcats’s semifinal matchup against the ‘Jacks, NAU had early control and scored the first goal of the game when Josie Novak was able to get the ball past WSU goalkeeper Mekell Moss.

The Wildcats found multiple chances in tying the game from Furmaniak, Meyerhoffer and Shea Christiansen, but the only player to score a goal against the NAU goalkeeper was Yoggerst.

Yoggerst found the back of the net off of a deflected shot from Grace Kirby in the 82nd minute.

Neither team scored during both overtime periods, so the teams were set to take penalty kicks.

Not a single NAU player missed in the shootout, finding Moss’ weak side and shooting left to take advantage of it.

For the Wildcats, Furmaniak and Meyerhoffer both scored on their kicks, but Lumberjack goalkeeper Trinity Corcoran was able to stop Simpson and Rachel Twede’s shots.

Moss finished the game with nine saves, and the ‘Cats had 20 shots compared to the Lumberjacks’ 18 shots.

Northern Arizona went on to defeat the University of Idaho Vandals on Nov. 6. It was a scoreless matchup that ended in penalty kicks, where the ‘Jacks defeated the Vandals 4–2.

At the end of the tournament, Yoggerst was named to the All-Tournament team.

WSU handed NAU their only loss against a Big Sky opponent in the season opener on Sept. 29, 1–0.