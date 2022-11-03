And the award goes to…Wildcats!

The WSU women’s soccer team posing for a photo on Aug. 4, before their 2022 season starts.

Weber State University’s women’s soccer team had five players who received Big Sky honors this season: junior Yira Yoggerst, sophomores Morgan Furmaniak and Brynlee Meyerhoffer and seniors Rachel Twede and Mekell Moss.

Furmaniak was named Co-MVP, Co-Golden Boot and all-conference first team. She had 11 points for the season, assisting 14 goals and leading the Wildcats with five goals this season.

“I’m very grateful for it all. It’s a great award, but I’m just here to focus on the tournament,” Furmaniak said. “It’s cool to be recognized and I’m proud of my teammates for getting recognized.”

Yoggerst earned All-Conference first team honors, Twede and Meyerhoffer were named to the All-Conference second team and Moss was an honorable mention.

Yoggerst was a leader out on the field and played midfield, where she was a big help in getting her honors for the first team.

“It’s a great honor, you work all year to achieve as a team, and it’s nice to get some personal recognition,” Yoggerst said on making the first team. “I was proud of the way I could stay on the field for 90 minutes and try to dominate.”

Meyerhoffer had two goals for the season, tied for the second most on the team and had 11 shots on goal.

Twede contributed one goal to the season with five shots on goals.

Moss, a goalkeeper for Weber, had 54 saves this season with a 71% save percentage and helped the Wildcats get three shout-outs this season.

“I’m feeling pretty confident in our team. We’ve been playing well lately. We have to keep that mentality going and I think we will come out and perform,” Furmaniak said.

With all the awards given out, the Wildcats are now focused on their biggest challenge of the season: the Big Sky Conference Tournament. The No. 5 Wildcats are set to take on the No. 4 Sacramento State Hornets in the quarterfinals on Nov. 2.

The Wildcats enter the tournament with a 5–11 overall record and 4–4 in conference. Weber State fell to Sac State on Oct. 7, 1–0 on the road.

Yoggerst said she looks forward to the game. It will be a redemption game for her personally because she was injured the last time they played, but even as a team, she thinks redemption is in store.