FALL-ing into a new season

The air seems to smell like pumpkin spice and we remember chilling tales, as the wind

shakes the leaves. The colors are vibrant, and the vibes are amazing. October is an exciting month, and should be celebrated to its fullest extent.

As L.M. Montgomery’s “Anne of Green Gables” said, “I’m so glad I live in a world where there are Octobers.“

Ogden Canyon is only about three miles away from the Weber State University campus, yet many students never take the time to explore this world of wonder. It is an especially beautiful place to visit this October.

As it gets colder, the leaves turn to a delightful array of colors: red, orange, yellow and brown.

If you’re in search of a peaceful and festive break from the pressures of school, there are many exciting activities to participate in up Ogden Canyon.

There are inns, restaurants, boating, skiing and camping. There are also so many great free activities such as hiking, hammocking, scenic drives, or singing around a campfire while making ‘smores. Ogden Canyon is the perfect place to take fall photos.

If you drive further up the canyon into Huntsville, you’ll find McFarland Family Farms, once part of a Catholic monastery. The farm has been decorated for fall. They also have a pumpkin patch, and sell fresh grown produce.

A date or group could pick out their own pumpkins there to carve for Halloween or could join in on Saturday festivities such as hay rides and dancing.

October in Utah is filled with splendor and nostalgia. If you want to get into the spirit of fall, take a visit to Ogden Canyon. It’s too close — and too beautiful — for you to miss it!