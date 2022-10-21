On the field with Maxwell Anderson

Maxwell Anderson celebrates in front of Weber State fans. The Wildcats have recorded their first ever 6–0 start to the season in program history.

As a young kid from California, Utah wasn’t always on Maxwell Anderson’s radar. That was, until football was over for the year, and basketball had begun.

“Weber State is the place to be,” Anderson said. “It’s like a family here, coaches and all. It’s more than football here; the coaches bring family values. They want the best for you going into life, rather than just football.”

Weber State football coaches had shown interest in Anderson, but actions will always speak louder than words, and that is exactly what head coach Jay Hill portrayed to Anderson.

Making his way from Ogden, Hill found himself in Anderson’s hometown attending his high school basketball game.

“Weber State found me through the recruiting process,” Anderson said. “Coach Hill came down to one of my basketball games senior year. It felt genuine.”

With full commitment to the Wildcats, Anderson packed up his bags and moved to Ogden in the fall of 2019 and played as a true freshman. After 14 games, Anderson collected a total of 45 tackles, 36 counting as solo tackles alongside nine assisted tackles and two interceptions — the start of many.

Like everybody else, Anderson and the Wildcats saw no action in the 2020 season, but in his five games of the 2021 spring season, Anderson made 19 tackles.

A special addition to the spring 2021 season for Anderson was the addition of his brother LJ joining the team. LJ came from Laney Junior College and signed with the ‘Cats in 2020.

“I grew up playing with my brother all of my life,” Anderson said. “From Pop Warner to high school and now college football, it’s a blessing.”

Now more than ever, Anderson has become a familiar name amongst the Ogden and Weber State community for his contribution to the successful start of the 2022 season.

In the span of six games, Anderson is responsible for five interceptions and leads the nation. At the midpoint of the season, Anderson looks at his success in interceptions and looks at it as his way of contributing to the team’s success.

“I always hold myself to a high standard, but it really just comes to my role on the team and me being a leader,” Anderson said. “Making plays for my team, stepping up in big moments and doing what I can to pull out a victory.”

It was announced on Oct. 20 that Anderson was added to the Buck Buchanan Award watch list for his performance so far this season. This award is presented to the top defensive player in the FCS.

Anderson and Co. hit the road for a top 10 showdown against Montana State on Oct. 22 before having a two-game home stretch against the University of Montana and Sacramento State on Oct. 29 and Nov. 5.