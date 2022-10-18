Workplaces for Wildcats

Weber State University will be hosting its career and internship fair on Oct. 18 in the Shepherd Union ballrooms from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For those unable to attend, there will be a virtual event the following day from 2-5 p.m. and students can register on the Handshake app.

“It’s a great opportunity to go around and see employers,” Katie Browning, WSU Career Services employer and events specialist, said. “To connect and network and follow them on LinkedIn.”

A total of 95 employers will be present with employment and internship opportunities, including America First, England Logistics, Fidelity Investments, Intermountain Healthcare, Oregon State Police, Boeing and Vivint.

This year’s career fair will include employers from represented industries such as STEM fields, construction, healthcare, finance, social work, manufacturing, marketing, advertising, public relations and defense.

“I would recommend checking who’s coming, have an idea who you want to talk to,” Browning said. “Also, have a resume ready or anything that you can give to an employer that shows you are a good candidate.”

Browning also recommended students dress in a business or business-casual attire. She highlighted that students will have the opportunity to practice talking with employers, building connections and relationships that will help them in their future.

The career fair will also be a unique opportunity for students to have a large amount of employers in one spot.

“I think the internet is broad and bad at times; it’s hard to know where to even start,” Browning said. “If they’re all in one spot, you can go around, talk to them and network.”

Browning also mentioned how a university career fair helped her find employment post-graduation and helped prepare her for her current role with Weber State.

“I benefited hugely when I was in my undergrad and was able to connect and network,” Browning said.