Dancing with the Wildcats

With another Grand National Title under their belt and dancers saying their goodbyes, the Weber State University Dance Team is prepping with four hour practices, three days a week for one thing: “the dance team Super Bowl.”

Universal Dance Association College Nationals, also known as the UDA Nationals, is what the dancers call “the dance team Super Bowl.” UDA started as an educational training program for drill teams, which has now become one of the biggest dance competitions for all those involved.

“We’re finally going this year and we’re going to participate and we’re so excited,” said Molly Underwood, a senior dancer on the team. “It’s a little bit of a higher level than the National Dance Alliance, and we’re just so ready.”

UDA is one of the most prestigious college national championships in the country, making it the perfect place for the team to show the world what they are capable of.

The competition is from Jan. 16-18, 2026, in Orlando, Florida, at Walt Disney World Park. With those dates coming up, the team has adopted a positive mindset to get themselves ready.

“There is no me in team, so everything you do is together, everything we do, we’re built for it,” senior dancer Paezlei Holt said. “And no matter what you or someone else is feeling you will always have someone to relate to and build from to reach your goals.”

With the pressure building for the upcoming competition, members of the team say that they act as a support system and help lift each other up.

“I think we’re good on this team for lifting each other up so that we don’t feel down on ourselves,” sophomore dancer Kenzi Hansen said. Senior Molly Underwood added, “We just make sure no matter what you’re on this team on or off the floor, you’re going to get that championship ring no matter what.”

With that championship mindset, the dancers on or off the dance floor always make sure to represent themselves and Weber State as a whole.

“We’re always pushing to win a championship in the classroom and on the floor, as well as in public representation. We bleed purple, we go to Weber State, and we just want to make our university proud,” said Underwood.

When they are not in school or in practice the dancers also meet every Tuesday night for a “Dancing With The Stars” watch party to celebrate their teammate and friend, Carter Williams.

Williams joined this season of “Dancing With the Stars” as one of four new members of the Dance Troupe. Since then, Williams has been in his element, fulfilling his dream, with a big grin on his face. Williams will also be coming back to compete in UDA with the team.

The team has been doing well since his departure, with their coach, Erica Jordan, being supportive and building up the team as they go on.

“Since Carter has been gone our other captains have been really stepping up, it was an adjustment for sure but we’re thriving and when he gets back it will be back to normal and even better,” Hansen said.

The team does have a hole in their heart where Williams should be, and knowing that he will be back to fill it, the team leaves one last message for him.

“We love you so much, Carter! We’re just so proud of you and we are cheering you on. With your cute smiling face on our TV,” Underwood said.

