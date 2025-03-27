Letter from the editor: April Fools!

This year, The Signpost decided to participate in the Society of Professional Journalists’ Sin & Win as part of their ethics week, which luckily lined up with April Fools’ Day. In this edition, we are actively violating the SPJ Code of Ethics. Though fun is definitely an incentive for producing this issue, it’s also a good reminder that ethics are absolutely essential to journalism. Journalists are tasked with providing information for the communities that they serve. We are trusted to report factual and timely information, and the SPJ Code of Ethics is one of the many guidelines that we use to do so.

Ethics violated in this issue include:

– Take responsibility for the accuracy of their work. Verify information before releasing it. Use original sources whenever possible.

– Identify sources clearly. The public is entitled to as much information as possible to judge the reliability and motivations of sources.

– Provide access to source material when it is relevant and appropriate.

– Never deliberately distort facts or context, including visual information. Clearly label illustrations and re-enactments.

– Avoid conflicts of interest, real or perceived. Disclose unavoidable conflicts.

Regardless of all else, ethics is an essential part of journalism and ensures that the practice can continue. What can seem like a simple mistake can quickly evolve into something like this April Fools’ edition.