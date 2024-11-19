The Student News Site of Weber State University

Aggies leave the Wildcats in dust

Brayson Brown, Asst. Sports Editor
November 19, 2024
Weber State University hockey played two games this past week: a 3–2 victory over The University of Utah on Nov. 13, followed by a 4–3 loss to instate rivals Utah State University on Nov. 15.

Traveling to the Eccles Ice Sheet in Logan, Utah, to face the Aggies of Utah State, the Wildcats came out sharp and ready to quiet down the rowdy Aggie fans, obtaining a 2–0 lead to end the first period.

Heading into the second period, Utah State still couldn’t catch their footing as Weber capitalized and scored to have a 3–0 advantage. The Wildcats began to slip and gave a couple power plays to Utah State. The Aggies clambered their way back into the game, scoring three goals in a 15-minute span to tie the score up at the end of the second period.

“After we went up 3–0, they were deflated, and we didn’t keep our foot on the gas, and when that happens, you know they are a good team, and they are going to get back into the game,” head coach Yosh Ryujin said.

Momentum shifted to the hometown team’s favor, and they took advantage of it, peppering Wildcat goalie Trey Hirschfield with a countless number of shots till the Aggies then took the 4–3 lead and won the game.

“The game is full of peaks and valleys and ups and downs,” Ryujin said. “We went up 3–0 and then kind of let them creep back in the game with some penalties, but that’s the nature of the game; you are going to have momentum shifts throughout.”

The Wildcats had 10 penalties to the Aggies’ eight.

“We have to clean up some of our defensive zone areas. A lot of the mistakes that happened for goals were self-inflicted,” Ryujin said. “We just have to tighten up as much as possible and if we do that, we are going to be fine.”

Weber State’s record is now 10–8 on the season. Weber will host the Beehive Classic next week, playing four games from Nov. 21-24. Weber will face off against Colorado State University, Loyola Marymount University, Boise State University and Northern Arizona University all at home at the Weber County Ice Sheet.

