Wildcats maul the Buccaneers in season opener

Weber State University’s women’s basketball team won their season opener on Nov. 4 against the Park University Gilbert Buccaneers 94–41.

The game was out of reach for the Buccaneers for the entire game, with the Wildcats leading 31–10 after the first quarter. After halftime, the score was 52–15, just 8 points away from breaking the school record for points in a half. The third quarter was more of the same, with the Wildcats outscoring the Buccaneers 31–11 in the quarter. With the game far out of reach, head coach Jenteal Jackson put in the reserves, and the Buccaneers were finally able to get some scoring going, outscoring the Wildcats 15–11 in the final quarter of the game.

The scoring numbers were evenly distributed throughout the team. Sophomore forward Taylor Smith led the team in points with 16.

“We made a really big shift this game, and it shows how hard we’ve been working in the offseason,” Smith said after the game.

Smith was followed by freshman forward Mata Peaua with 14 points, junior guard Lanae Billy with 13 points, senior guard Kaitlin Burgess with 12 points and junior forward Antoinette Emma-Nnopu with 12.

“They’re a really good group in that way,” Jackson said. “They want to score, they want to win, and if it’s them that night great, but if it’s someone else, even better.”

The Wildcats went back home on Nov. 12 at 6 p.m. at the Dee Events Center to take on the University of San Diego Toredos.

Men’s Basketball vs Northwest Indian College

Right after the women’s basketball, the men’s team suited up for their 2024-25 season with a record-breaking 118–35 win over Northwest Indian College at the Dee Events Center on Nov 4. Their 83-point victory set a new school record for the largest margin of victory.

Senior forward Dyson Koehler led the Wildcats with 22 points on 7-of-9 shooting, including six 3-pointers. Weber State showcased impressive shooting across the roster, hitting 19 of 36 attempts from beyond the arc. Sophomore Viljami Vartiainen added 17 points, including five 3-pointers, and transfer Blaise Threatt contributed 14 points and seven assists.

“I like how fast we are playing, and I like how the ball was moving around,” Koehler said. “I wasn’t the only one getting shots off, it was good to see the ball move around and everyone getting involved.”

Weber State’s depth was evident, with all 13 players who stepped onto the court contributing points. The Wildcats controlled the game from the start, orchestrating a 27–0 run in the first half to pull away. By halftime, Weber State held a commanding 62–15 lead and continued to dominate in the second half, shooting 59% from the field overall and collecting 28 assists.

With four seniors and a junior in the starting lineup, the Wildcats relied on veteran leadership to set the tone. Their performance also highlighted the potential of their young players, as four freshmen combined for 29 points off the bench.

The Wildcats will hit the road for three consecutive games, beginning with a matchup against Oregon State on Nov. 8, then heading to Reno for a matchup vs Nevada on Nov. 13. The Wildcats will cap it off against the University of Hawaii in Manoa on Nov. 17 and will be back at the Dee Events Center on Nov 22 vs UC Irvine.