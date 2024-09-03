The Student News Site of Weber State University

Spotlight on Weber State football’s Brayden Wilson

Collyn Cowles, Section Editor
September 3, 2024
Weber State Athletics
Weber State University Defensive End, Brayden Wilson, posing for a photo.

Weber State University junior defensive end Brayden Wilson has emerged as a cornerstone of the Wildcats’ defense, earning recognition that reflects his impact on the field. Named to the Big Sky Preseason All-Conference team, Wilson enters the 2024 season with a resume that speaks volumes about his talent, determination and leadership.

Wilson, a Kaysville native and a graduate of Farmington High School, has been with the Weber State football program since spring 2021. Over the years, he has developed into a formidable presence on the defensive line, earning second-team All-Big Sky honors last season after leading the conference with 16.5 tackles for loss. That impressive stat also placed him No. 11 nationally and marked the 10th-highest single-season total in Weber State history. Wilson’s ability to disrupt opposing offenses was further highlighted by his 7.5 sacks, ranking No. 6 in the Big Sky and No. 27 in the nation.

The 2024 season highlights Wilson as the only returning Wildcat who earned All-Big Sky honors in 2023. His journey to becoming one of the most feared defensive players in the conference has been one of consistent growth and dedication.

Since making his debut in the spring 2021 season, Wilson has appeared in 25 career games, accumulating 81 total tackles, 23.5 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks. His performances against top-tier competition, such as his eight-tackle games against the University of Utah and California Polytechnic State University and his two-sack effort against Montana State, have cemented his reputation as a game-changer.

“I’m just trying to be the guy that they can rely on if they need to come to for anything, whether it’s personal or football,” Wilson said. “When it comes to my teammates, I’m an open book, so if they want to talk about anything personal, I’m open, and then when they need help on the field, I’ll take them off and help them with it. Anything they need, I’m here for.”

Wilson’s journey has been marked by both individual and team achievements. As a redshirt freshman in 2022, he played in all 13 games, helping lead the Wildcats to a 10-win season and a second-round appearance in the Football Championship Subdivision Playoffs. During that campaign, he recorded 28 total tackles, seven tackles for loss and one sack, along with four quarterback hurries. These early contributions laid the groundwork for his breakout junior season.

In addition to his preseason All-Big Sky recognition, he was recently named a Stats Perform FCS Preseason All-American, earning a spot on the Third Team. He is the only player from an FCS school in Utah to receive this prestigious honor, underscoring his status as one of the most elite defensive players in the country.

“I can just come here, have fun, hit someone and then after all of it, that’s when I can worry about life,” Wilson said.

As the Wildcats prepare to kick off the 2024 season on Aug. 31 against the University of Washington, Wilson’s presence on the field will be critical to their success. Head coach Mickey Mental and the Weber State faithful count on his leadership and playmaking ability as they navigate a challenging schedule that includes key matchups against Portland State University, McNeese State University, University of Northern Colorado, Idaho State University and Cal Poly.

