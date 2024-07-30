The Student News Site of Weber State University

The Signpost

The Signpost
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Signpost

The Signpost
Advertisement

OPINION: The Signpost reviews: “Longlegs”

Cooper Hatsis, Assistant Section Editor
July 30, 2024
Blair+Underwood+in+Longlegs.
Tribune News Service
Blair Underwood in “Longlegs.”

There is an argument to be made that the “scariest movie in decades” label that many horror films receive during their marketing campaign does more harm than good. When it comes to Osgood Perkins’ latest horror-thriller “Longlegs,” the marketing has been a critical point of discourse around this film.

Neon, the film’s production company, started advertising “Longlegs” in January with a few cryptic 30-second teasers that showcased the uncomfortable feeling that makes up most of the film. Over the next few months, Neon continued its polarizing advertisements, generating hype for this new horror film.

Nicolas Cage plays the serial killer Longlegs, but the advertising strategically avoids showing him, leading to speculation about what tricks Perkins will play upon Cage’s first appearance. In another advertisement for the film, actress Maika Monroe’s heart rate jumped up to 170 bpm the first time she saw Cage in his Longlegs getup. All of this eventually led to “Longlegs” being labeled as the scariest film in decades and the best serial-killer film since “Silence of the Lambs.” This inevitably leads to an unfair debate about the effectiveness of this indie horror film and its relation to one of the most essential Best Picture winners of all time.

Is “Longlegs” the next “Silence of the Lambs?” No, it is not; the film is a victim of its own hype. That being said, “Longlegs” still has a lot going for it.

The film follows the story of FBI Agent Lee Harker, a quiet and introverted figure who taps into the same energy as Jodie Foster in “Silence of the Lambs.” Harker has been working day-in and day-out to catch the mysterious serial killer, Longlegs.

The first half of this thriller works well at building tension through the use of camera movement and editing. We follow Harker as she works to solve this troubling puzzle, where it seems like danger could be around any corner. Though the film sets up many promising plot points, the second half of this film is where the audience’s expectations begin to fall through.

The film delves into the mythology and workings of Longlegs, and it is here that the story starts to drift away from an unnerving true-crime thriller to a more traditional occult horror. Regardless of whether this tonal shift works, the filmmaking and storytelling simply become a bit lazier in the second half, with exposition dumps that go on for a bit too long.

Not helping to aid this second-act shift, Longlegs is an uncanny character who looks doll-like with his botched plastic surgery and white wig. Cage’s performance is extremely over-the-top and viewers may vary on whether or not this performance works, as it often teeters on being comedic. Regardless, it is hard to keep your eyes off Cage and not appreciate how much he commits to this bizarre performance.

Maika Monroe’s performance as Harker is what truly carries the film. Monroe might best be remembered for her leading performance in “It Follows” a decade ago, but the performance given here might be her best yet. For most of the film, she gives a stoic and collected performance that breathes life into Lee Harker. Harker and Cage do a great job giving performances that are near opposites of each other, creating an interesting dynamic between the protagonist and antagonist.

Even though the solution to the mystery behind this film might be obvious once it’s revealed, the tension in the film still remains high. While many story aspects of “Longlegs” might remind viewers of arguably better films, Perkins’ impressive filmmaking style and sense of dread are worth marveling at.

Print this Story
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Above the Scroll
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 10: Anthony Edwards #5 of the United States drives against Nickeil Alexander-Walker #1 of Canada in the second half of their exhibition game ahead of the Paris Olympic Games at T-Mobile Arena on July 10, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The United States defeated Canada 86-72.
OPINIÓN: El equipo masculino de la EE.UU. aspira al oro en Paris
A photo of a latte in a coffee mug surrounded by fresh coffee beans.
OPINION: Stellar coffee at Kaffé Mercantile
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 10: Anthony Edwards #5 of the United States drives against Nickeil Alexander-Walker #1 of Canada in the second half of their exhibition game ahead of the Paris Olympic Games at T-Mobile Arena on July 10, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The United States defeated Canada 86-72.
OPINION: USA men’s basketball shoots for gold in Paris
Roasting smores with a great summer slasher marathon around a campfire is another great Summerween party activity that is recommended.
Celebrating ‘Summerween’: A taste of fall in summer
A photo of a latte in a coffee mug surrounded by fresh coffee beans.
OPINIÓN: Café impresionante en Kaffé Mercantile
The Euro2024 Germany logo.
OPINIÓN: La Final de la Eurocopa 2024: España vence a Inglaterra 2–1
More in Culture
A horseback rider on the back of his horse riding across the Ogden Pioneer Days rodeo arena.
Celebrando el Dia de los Pioneros en Ogden
The EA Sports logo, at the entrance to EA Tiburon, the Electronic Arts video game development studio in Maitland, during a tour of the facility, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2010. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel) newsgate # B58620370Z.19/12/2011
OPINION: The Signpost reviews: EA’s College Football 25
SALT LAKE CITY, UT-- First-time Olympian Tim Goebel of the U.S. practices his routine for the Winter Olympics February 6, 2002, in Salt Lake City, Utah. The reigning U.S. silver medalist was the first man to complete three quadruple jumps in a single program in 1999. (DA) NC KD BL 2002 (Horiz) (lde) -- NO MAGS, NO SALES --
“Celebrate 2034!” Winter Olympics to return to Utah
A close up of a horse in the Ogden Pioneer Days rodeo arena with its owners ropes above it.
Celebrating Pioneer Day in Ogden
Lupita Nyong’o as Samira in A Quiet Place: Day One from Paramount Pictures.
OPINIÓN: revista de “A Quiet Place: Day One”
APRIL 6: Los Angeles Times reporter Jack Dolan, left, negotiates The Wall during a whitewater tour with Evan Moore, general manager of Sierra South Mountain Sports, and guide Zach Wilfey on the upper Kern River on Thursday, April 6, 2023 in Kernville, CA. The winter and early spring storms have brought plenty of water which is good news for the local businesses.
Join WSU Outdoor Program’s trip to Moab
More in Movies
Lupita Nyong’o as “Samira” in A Quiet Place: Day One from Paramount Pictures.
OPINION: “A Quiet Place: Day One” Review
Ayo Edebiri, left, and Rachel Sennott in Bottoms.
OPINION: Best movies to celebrate Pride Month
David Schwimmer appears in Little Death by Jack Begert, an official selection of the Midnight program at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival. Courtesy of Sundance Institute.
Opinion: A film fest focus: Recapping Sundance
Frida Kahlo appears in FRIDA by Carla Gutiérrez, an official selection of the U.S. Documentary Competition at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival. Courtesy of Sundance Institute
“Frida”
A screen grab of the Old Christian Rugby team huddled together in the plane wreckage to keep warm.
Thoughts on Netflix's "Society of the Snow"
An official movie poster for Universal Pictures Cocaine Bear.
Opinion: Movie review corner: “Cocaine Bear”
About the Contributor
Cooper Hatsis
Cooper Hatsis, Culture Assistant Editor

The Signpost

The Student News Site of Weber State University
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

Comments written below are solely the opinions of the author and does not reflect The Signpost staff or its affiliates.
All The Signpost Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *