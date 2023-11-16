Graduation photo spots around campus

Anna:

Graduation photos are an important part of commemorating that cap and gown graduation moment, but it can be difficult figuring out the perfect set-up to capture those commemorative photos.

This photo map gives you the perfect visual as to those locations around Weber State University’s campus for you to pose for the camera in your graduation get-ups, that are both photo-worthy and represent your Wildcat roots here at Weber State.

If you’re still in need of some further inspiration for those big photos, try out a variety of poses and angles that capture the importance and the celebration of your graduation day.

A very popular one is to use your cap and gown as props for your photos. You can throw them up in the air — or at least pretend to so you don’t lose it to the wind — have your gown draped over your shoulder or even be putting them on over your planned outfit, just to give you a chance to show off your outfit as well as your cap and gown.

Don’t forget to use the locations shown around campus to your benefit alongside those poses; they can go along well in capturing your memories of being a Wildcat here at Weber State and your journey forward after you graduate.

Sara: With graduation just around the corner, we’d like to share 10 grad photo-worthy areas on campus:

1. The W rock. This is an obvious place for graduation photos because you can show off your school pride.

2. The clock tower. There are many different areas around campus where you can take photos with the clock tower in view. The clock tower is an iconic Weber monument that is perfect for graduation photos.

3. The south side of the Wattis Business building. Wattis has reflective walls that create an aesthetic background for photos.

4. The duck pond. Currently, the duck pond is under renovation. However, once that’s done, it should be returned to a beautiful place that would make for a great on-campus photoshoot.

5. Stairs leading to the top of campus. Using stairs in your photoshoot can allow for less awkward posing by giving you a place to sit. The stairs leading up to the top of campus are framed with trees and shrubs, making it picture-worthy.

6. The grass area behind the Stewart Library. This area has plenty of trees, which is great for posed portraits.

7. The murals inside the Kimball Visual Arts Center. In the arts center, there are murals on the wall viewable from the first floor that follow up the stairs to the second. These murals would be a good background for a photoshoot.

8. North of the Marriott Health building. Next to Marriott, there is a scenic area where you can take nature photos with the mountains in the background.

9. Louis F. Moench statue. Another iconic monument to take graduation photos with at Weber is the Louis F. Moench statue on the west end of the Ogden campus.

10. Wall outside Shepherd Union on the north side. The wall on the north of Shepherd Union has vines growing on brick, creating a pretty background for photos.