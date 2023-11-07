Día de los Muertos in the Union Gallery

On Oct. 28, Weber State University hosted a Dia De Los Muertos (Day of the Dead) event. There were many activities including a WSU Ballet folklórico performance, sandals contest and creating alebrijes (spirit animals). The WSU Shepherd Union Gallery was also decorated with Dia De Los Muertos altars that stayed up until Nov. 2.

The Hispanic and Latino Cultural Center, one of the cultural centers for Belonging and Cultural Engagement, coordinated with Housing and Residence Life, the Wildcat Bookstore, and the Hispanic Area Council to organize the event.

The gallery featured ofrendas with marigolds, candles, sugar skulls, alebrijes, and catrina and catrin (male and female skeletons). The gallery also included sugar skulls for students to decorate with frosting.

Some of the ofrendas were dedicated to the students and teachers killed at Uvalde’s Robb Elementary School shooting. Others were for lost family members and pets.

“It has been 19 years since we started celebrating the tradition and [it] keeps growing,” Monica Rodriguez, an adviser for the Hispanic Area Council, said.

The tradition started when Veronica Ramirez, a Hispanic student senator in 2006, lost one of her family members.

Dia De Los Muertos celebration depends on the region, culture, and customs.

In Mexico, it is celebrated on the first and second day of November. The celebration is focused on remembering the deceased and celebrating their memory. To honor their lives, people will create ofrendas that include their favorite things, food and drinks. It is believed that the dead will come and partake in the celebrations.

