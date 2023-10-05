The Student News Site of Weber State University

Achieve academic improvement through tutoring

Norlito Ranchez Jr., Photographer
October 5, 2023
A Student Support Services (SSS) tutor, Karuna Leyva, shows excitment to her tutee for correctly completing a math problem during their virtual appointment.

Whether you study at the Ogden or Davis campus or prefer virtual meetings, Weber State University can provide the academic help you need through its free tutoring centers. They cover various subjects, such as math, science, writing and foreign language, and students can choose between drop-in sessions or appointments to fit their schedule.

In addition, TRiO, a federally-funded program, consists of selective cohorts like the Veterans Upward Bound program for student veterans and Student Support Services for low-income, first-generation and disabled students.

Some majors also have their own centers or labs, like the Math Tutoring Center in Tracy Hall Science Center or the Writing Center in Elizabeth Hall.

Joseph Atkin, a veteran and tutor at WSU, believes students should take advantage of these centers as they are safe and quiet environments. Another tutor, Karuna Leyva, said tutoring helps students reduce stress, improve understanding and earn greater independence over assignments.

Tutoring centers provide one-on-one, personalized assistance accessible to all students regardless of their academic level. Kelsey Rule, an Elementary Education major, said tutoring has helped improve her grades and become more confident in her learning skills. Tutors have demonstrated efficient techniques for her educational objectives. Tutors also often provide campus connections, resources and preparation for graduation.

For information regarding tutoring services at WSU, visit weber.edu/tutoring.
