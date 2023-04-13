Police Blotter 4/13

Sex Offense

A Weber State University police officer was dispatched to contact a complainant by phone, on April 7, regarding a sex offense. The incident happened on Oct. 7 of last year in University Village. The officer called in a detective who eventually met with the complainant at the WSU police station. The complainant’s safety is recognized and a plan is being made to help them feel more safe on and around campus.

If you or someone you know is a victim of sexual harassment or assault, please know that help is available. You can contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 or visit https://www.ucasa.org/resources. Weber State University also offers help closer to home with [email protected] If you have experienced sexual misconduct please conduct the Office of Affirmative Action and Equal Opportunity in the Miller Administration Building RM 102, or contact the office at 801-656-6240 or [email protected].