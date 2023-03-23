police blotter 3/23

Lock up your bikes!

On March 13 at about 1:15 p.m., a WSUPD officer observed an unattended bicycle without a lock parked at a bike rack located at Wildcat Village. Due to the recent wave of bike thefts that have been happening on and around campus, the officer left a note on the bike advising the owner of the bike to lock it up in the future.

Dry campus?

On March 14 at around 9 p.m., WSUPD conducted a traffic stop near the Dee Events Center after the offending vehicle was observed to have nonfunctioning brake lights. Upon approaching the vehicle, the responding WSUPD officer noticed the smell of burning marijuana emanating from the vehicle. A search of the vehicle yielded drug paraphernalia which was then confiscated. The driver of the vehicle was then given a warning and released.

Forgetful fury

On March 16 at about 3 p.m., Layton PD responded to reports of an irate individual at a testing center located on WSU’s Davis campus. The individual, who was there to take a test, had forgotten to bring the required ID needed to take the test. Upon discovering this, the individual became extremely agitated and began kicking a trash can, proceeding then to hang around the premises. Layton PD escorted the individual off the premises.

WSU skatepark

On March 16 at about 5:45 p.m., a WSUPD officer responded to complaints of a group of individuals skateboarding inside Tracy Hall and the Noorda Engineering, Applied Science, and Technology Building. The four individuals, who were identified as being juveniles, were informed of the campus’ policy prohibiting skating. The officer then asked them to stop immediately and requested that they go somewhere else, the four individuals complied with the officer’s request without further incident.

Random yoga

On the evening of March 16, WSUPD received reports of an individual jumping on couches and doing yoga at the Shepherd Union. Upon responding to the reports at around 6:45 p.m., the responding officer was able to identify the individual and informed them that their behavior was inappropriate, asking them to cease immediately. The individual complied with the officer’s request with no further incident.

Midnight encounters

On March 16 just before 11:30 p.m., a WSUPD officer on patrol observed two individuals being intimate with each other in the backseat of a car parked in the W3 parking lot. As the responding officer approached the vehicle, the two individuals discontinued their actions and were spoken to separately by the responding officer. After confirming that all actions taking place were consensual on the part of both parties, the couple was warned of possible repercussions before being released.