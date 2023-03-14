Here for HERstory

Weber State University’s Women’s Center invited the WSU community to celebrate Women’s History Month, or “Herstory” Month, this March. The center will be partnering with other organizations on campus to host several events to highlight the stories of women.

“This March, we’re honoring long-time traditions of voice, storytelling and sharing,” Paige Davies, director of the Women’s Center, said in an announcement on WSU’s website. “Women have long passed down stories through families, activism, leadership and other avenues. We value the wisdom and truths shared with us and hope to elevate the lived experiences of all women.”

Andrea Hernández, program coordinator for the Women’s Center program, said the Women’s Center is trying to connect more with international students.

“There’s always this disconnect between international students and domestic students,” Hernández said. “We want to figure out ways to bridge that and find ways to showcase … there’s a lot of similarities in our stories and our experiences. We want to create space to be able to have those conversations.”

The International Student and Scholar Center and the Women’s Center are partnering to host a luncheon on March 15 as a belated celebration of International Women’s Day. Students, faculty and staff are invited to share stories over lunch from noon to 2 p.m. in Shepherd Union Ballroom A.

“We’re having our monthly Sister Circle event, which focuses on a different aspect of women’s history or gender equity,” Davies said. “This month, they’re talking about womanism and womanist icons and how that’s different than feminism.”

The Sister Circle will be held on March 21 from 2-3:30 p.m. in Shepherd Union room 320. There will be a presentation as well as an activity focused on womanism and its foundations in the Black community.

“They’ve [student program coordinators] done the research around womanism,” Hernández said. “It’s a phenomenal workshop presentation, and I hope a lot of people come to that because they put so much work into it, and they’re very passionate about it.”

This month there will also be several guest speakers, including Devon Isaacs, a citizen of the Cherokee Nation of Oklahoma. Her Keynote presentation will be on “(re)imagining Selu: Healing Our Communities Through Healing Ourselves.”

“She has a really unique perspective and experience being indigenous,” Hernández said. “She’s talking more specifically about a story and reimagining a story of their corn mother in their type of culture, which will be a fascinating conversation.”

Isaacs will be presenting on March 30 at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom.

Kara Robinson Chamberlain is visiting Weber to speak as a part of the WSUSA speaker series. Chamberlain is a survivor of sexual assault and abduction. She will be speaking on March 22 from 12:30-1:30 p.m. in Shepherd Union Ballroom C.

Nikole Hannah-Jones is also visiting through Browning Presents. Hannah-Jones won a Pulitzer Prize for her 1919 project, on which she will be presenting. This event will take place on March 31 from 7:30-9:30 p.m. in the Browning Center Austad Auditorium.

“We’re a center that’s super understanding, super welcoming, and we are so excited to host Women’s History Month every year,” Hernández said.

For more information on events or the Women’s Center visit weber.edu/womenscenter/herstory.