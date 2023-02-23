OPINION: LeBron’s lasting legacy

Los Angeles Lakers’s pro-basketball player LeBron James gestures during the NBA All-Star game between Team Giannis and Team LeBron at the Vivint arena in Salt Lake City, Utah, Feb. 19, 2023.

The question of who is the greatest basketball player of all time is a matter of much debate and opinion. There’s no definitive answer, but LeBron James is undoubtedly in the conversation, given his remarkable career accomplishments, all-around skills and overall impact on basketball.

James’ ability to play and excel at multiple positions makes him one of the most versatile and dominant players in NBA history. He is a prolific scorer, a skilled playmaker and a tenacious defender. Lebron has demonstrated an uncanny ability to elevate his game in clutch situations.

Throughout his remarkable 20-year career, James has been selected to the All-NBA team 18 times, including 13 first-team selections, and has been selected to the all-NBA defensive team six times. He has four final MVP awards and two Olympic gold medals. Lebron has also been named an NBA All-Star 19 times and leads the NBA All-star game in points with 172.

On June 13, 1989, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar scored 7 points in game four of the 1989 NBA finals against the Detroit Pistons. This game would be Abdul-Jabbar’s last game of his career. He was guaranteed to be the all-time leading scorer, with 38,387 total points for his career.

On Feb. 7, 2023, in a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, James passed Abdul-Jabbar for the NBA’s all-time leading scorer. LeBron was able to finish the historic night with a total of 38 points and a total of 34 minutes. He shot 65% from the field and 66% from the 3-point line. The Lakers couldn’t top the historic night with a win, but James could still claim the all-time leading scoring record.

Now edging into his 20th year in the NBA, James isn’t slowing down anytime soon. James has 38,411 total points, passing Abdul-Jabbar’s record while making 1,777 fewer shots. With hopes of playing with his youngest son, Bronny James, we could see the NBA’s all-time leading scoring record reach 40,000 points.