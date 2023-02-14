Love notes
To: Sara
These things now for my companions I shall sing beautifully
my darling one
what country girl seduces your wits wearing a country dress not knowing how to pull the cloth to her ankles
o beautiful o graceful one
may you sleep on the breast of your delicate friend
You came and I was crazy for you and you cooled my mind that burned with longing
I am broken with longing for a boy by slender aphrodite
I love everyone because I love you
From: Your acolyte
To: FRCH 3650 Students
Je vous adore! Merci pour êtres des supers étudiants!
From: Prof Jones-Rousseau
To: FRCH 2020 Students
Vous rendez ma journée brillante! Merci!
From: Prof Jones-Rousseau
To: FRCH 1020 Students
Je vous adore! Y’all are the best!
From: Prof Jones-Rousseau
To: Brisa
Happy Valentine’s day. I love you so much.
From: Eddie
To: Brisa
I love you more.
From: Eddie
To: Ella
Why are artichokes so beloved? They’re known for their hearts. Thank you for always having the biggest heart! So very glad I get to work with you!
From: Jessica
To: Guitar Boy
Your songs are still stuck in my head. I wish you would play them again for me.
From: Anonymous
To: Jessica Oyler
How do I love thee? Let me count the ways.
I love thee to the depth and breadth and height
As you take EMSS out of sight!
For the ends of being and ideal grace,
And WSU to all, be the favored place!
From: Oh, you know. 😉
To: Jessica
With the passing grace of one more year,
your closeness draws me far from here.
So give me this, just one more year,
I’ll draw you close, you’ll draw me near.
From: Benjamin
To: Jaxon Winder
Jaxon, you’re the most caring, amazing person. Your ambitious attitude toward everything makes you who you are, which is breathtaking. We love you, Jaxon!!! Keep shining as you always are!
From: Anonymous
To: G.F
Every day I am reminded of how I am the luckiest girl in the world to have you in my life. Thank you for your love and affection, honey!
From: M.A
To: Grant Day
I love you.
Such a scary and compelling word
Something we gave meaning to
Yet it’s so hard to understand what that is
Sometimes it’s known as absolute adoration
Sometimes its known as sacrifice
Othertimes it’s known as lust
But for you
Goddamn I just couldn’t find a better word then
I love you.
From: Jocelyn French
To: Lois Lane
To say “I love you” seems too small of words to express my undying devotion to you. You have given me wings to fly when life had crumpled those wings with sheared swords and terrible tar.
You give me eyes to see when those eyes are weighed with the weight of the world and fogged with feared fog.
You give me hope. You dare me to do better and inspire every hour. You’re a heavensent help. I cherish every day we spend together, even those those days get blocked with business.
We take the time for each other. Find time for family.
This is my world. YOU are my world. A world in an endlessly careening cosmos.
Happy Valentine’s Day. I love you until the end of time.
From: Clark Kent
To: Boy with green shoes
Boy with the green shoes, I haven’t seen you since we met on the bus, but every day I wait hoping you’ll be there. I want to talk to you again.
From: Ella Kelly
To: Raegan
Raegan, you are my everything! Thank you for your kindness and thoughtfulness. I don’t know what I would do without you and the endless hours laughing until our stomach hurts. These last three years at Weber have been so fun with you, and I’m grateful to have known you my entire life! I’m grateful for our friendship, and all the wonderful advice you’ve given me. Truly my sister in every way. I love you, have the happiest Valentines Day! Filled with love and wonderful thoughts about YOU!♥️💜🤍. Here’s to many more years of adventures together!:)
From: Miranda😘
To: The Signpost Street Team
Thank you for all of your hard work! You are incredible! I am so proud of you all!
From: Rob Steedley
To: The Signpost staff
I am so grateful for everything you all do for our wonderful newspaper. You all work so hard to make this paper as amazing as it is and I have so much love for every single one of you.
From: Your wonderful editor-in-chief
To: Past, present and future editors,
You were always my favorite.
From: Jean
To: All my graduating seniors
You are dead to me.
From: Love forever, Jean
To: Rob
We love you. Get back to work
From: The Signpost
To: Brisa
V= 5 W = 4 U =6 A =16 I =23 H = 24 G = 25 B=15 F =26 T = 7 S = 8 O=17
N=18 M = 19 Z =1 Y = 2 X = 3 L = 20 K= 21 J = 22
R =9 Q = 10 P=11 E =12
D=13 C=14 Space =00
(7)(12)(00)(16)(19)(17),(00)(12)(9)(12)(8)(00)(12)(20)(00)(16)(19)(17)(9)(00)(13)(12)(00)(19)(23)(00)(5)(23)(13)(16)!
From: Eddie
To: Brisa
Honestly, I can’t believe I got so lucky. Never in a million years would I have expected to meet you. Someone so thoughtful, caring, understanding, over achieving, planful, and beautiful. I’m so glad we went to prom together. Though you brag about making the first moves, when I saw your smile that night, I knew. I just knew, that you’re the person that I never want to lose in my life. I can’t imagine the future without you.
From: Eddie
To: Lupita
Your eyes glow warmly like sunshine,
And I think that the way you make me smile when we’re together is a sign,
So I wonder, will you be my valentine?
From: Sky
To: My Little Love
Roses are red,
Violets are blue,
I want to fight capitalism
and save our planet with you!
P.S. Thank you for the past three years – for being my best friend, partner and comrade.
From: Luna
To: Department of Communication
Thank you and sending love to:
Aaron Atkins, Michael Ault, Andrea Baltazar, David Berg, Anne Bialowas, Deann Carver, Cesar Castro, Li Chen, Nicola Corbin, Nicole Defenbaugh, Tyler Dingman, Kathy Edwards, Mylynn Felt, Alan Ferrin, Bruce Frandsen, Paul Gadd, Mark Galaviz, Sare Gardner, Hailey Gillen Hoke, Jennifer Greenlee, Jeff Haney, Robin Haislett, Natalie Hales, Ashley Hilton, Leslie Howerton, Rebecca Johns, Lauren Johnson, Sheree Josephson, Jenna Kane, Alex Lancaster, Greg Larson, Yolanda Lewis, James McAllister, Stephanie Mouritsen, Debbi Murphy, Patrick Murphy, Jean Norman, Colleen Packer, Bethany Rasmussen, Nathan Rodriguez, Cami Sabin, Stephen Salmon, Oliver Snow, Sarah Steimel, Brooks Stevenson, Niki Tonks, Sarah Tooker, Brent Warnock, and Irma Zavala.
From: anonymous
