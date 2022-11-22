Sweeping the showcase

After suffering an 8–2 loss to Metro State on Nov. 11, Weber State’s hockey team was ready to bounce back by hosting the Beehive Showcase.

“It’s the last four games of this semester and we know that we are going to be playing all four of them against difficult teams,” coach Yosh Ryujin said.

On Nov. 17, the Wildcats kicked off the showcase against Montana State and handed the Bobcats a 5–2 loss with all of the Wildcats’ goals scored by freshmen.

The first goal of the game was scored by Weber State forward Carter Merritt in the second period. The opportunity arose off of a rebound from Cory Mater.

The second goal was off of a fast break finish by Weber State forward Rob Simmons. After an early 2–0 lead in the second period, the Wildcats were able to hold off Montana State for the remainder of the match.

Simmons was able to secure another goal, giving him two for the night. Andrei Shmakov and Mater scored the fourth and the fifth goals for the Wildcats.

“That was a big win for us, and we had a good week of practice and we knew how big of a game that was going to be, they were a great team and our effort was there for all 60 minutes,” Ryujin said.

On to the next game, the Wildcats hosted Michigan State on Nov. 18

After a MSU player was called for tripping in the first few minutes of the first period, the Wildcats were able to execute with the extra man and a shot from Jack Jones was able to give the Wildcats an early 1–0 lead.

”We were riding the high of the huge win last night, so we came into this game with the same mentality of guns and blazing,” Jones said.

Rob Simmons got a rebound heading into the second period, and Osmn Cholak and Bryon Fobair capitalized on the last two goals for the Wildcats.

Weber State collected their second win of the weekend over Michigan State with a score of 4–2.

Michigan State gave it their all, scoring two late goals. The first was from Ryan Goodfellow in the final seconds of the second period, and the second goal was scored by Torrey Schwartz with a minute left to play in the third.

The third game of the weekend was against Northern Colorado University and the ‘Cats walked away with a 5–4 victory. The game was tied at the end of regulation and was sent to overtime and the Wildcats were able to score off a fast-break goal from Shmakov.

Rob Simmons was able to score three goals in this match, getting first hat trick of the season.

The last game of the weekend was against Grand Canyon University on Nov. 20. Weber State was able to edge in front and get the 3–1 victory over GCU. Defender Kody Goodwin scored the first goal for the Wildcats with a slap shot from distance.

Fobair and Merritt scored the second and third goals for the Wildcats. By beating GCU, the sweep was secured for the weekend. The Weber State men’s hockey team was able to come out 4–0 in the Beehive Showcase.

Looking into the spring semester, Weber State men’s hockey will have their first home game of 2023 against Utah State on Jan. 7.