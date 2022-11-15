A slip-up on the ice

The Hockey team huddles together after making their first goal in their game against MSU Denver.

Weber State hockey fell to Metropolitan State University of Denver 8–2 on Nov. 10 at the Ice Sheet.

Despite the ‘Cats sharing game night with Weber State basketball across the parking lot at the Dee Events Center, the hockey team was able to play in front of a large gathering of fans.

MSU Denver was quick to establish a lead by scoring four goals in the first four minutes of the first period. Matt Clift opened up scoring for the Roadrunners; Owen Hardy, Luke Flay and Romeo Luna followed. Wildcat Kyle Lane was pulled after allowing the fourth goal and the Wildcats brought out Robbie Brennan to try and slow down the Roadrunners.

“That was incredibly disappointing to go down 4–0 in the first four minutes of the game,” head coach Yosh Ryujin said. “We put ourselves in a really big hole, and we could never climb out of it.”

Cory Mater answered for the Wildcats’ comeback hopes by scoring a goal with over eight minutes remaining in the first period. Yegor Khomyakov and Andrei Shmakov assisted Mater’s goal.

Brennan was able to cut down on MSU Denver’s momentum and didn’t allow a goal until just over five minutes remaining in the first period, when Luna scored their second goal.

The first half of the second period was quiet for both teams until the Roadrunners were able to answer with back-to-back goals from Christopher Miller and Tanner Caldarola within a minute of each other. Brennan was pulled after allowing three total goals and Lane was brought back out for the ‘Cats.

Cole VanOrman was the second and last Wildcat to score for the night with just over eight minutes remaining in the second period off an assist from Shmakov. The final score of the night came from the Roadrunners’ Dylan Mcgee with under five minutes remaining in the second period.

“I think all of us, once we got down, we kind of had the mindset that we had to score,” VanOrman said. “I think a lot of us were gripping our stick too tight, kind of putting too much pressure on ourselves.”

The Wildcats collected five penalties throughout the game coming from Jaden Hewes, Kody Goodwin, Jordan Jaramillo and two from VanOrman. MSU Denver collected six penalties with Miller leaving the game off of a misconduct.

In the Wildcats’ last two games they have been outscored: 14–3 between Montana State on Nov. 6 and MSU Denver on Nov. 10.

“This definitely wasn’t our best game,” VanOrman said. “I think we’re kind of all over the place right now but we’re about to make a change.”

Looking to turn things around, the Wildcats are set to close out the fall semester with a four game home series against Montana State, Michigan State, the University of Northern Colorado and Grand Canyon University Nov. 17-20.