News Quiz 11/08

QUESTIONS:

1. Longtime Utah TV reporter Marcos Ortiz suddenly and unexpectedly passed away this weekend. How long had he been reporting on Utah news?

A. 33.1 years

B. 52 years

C. 5 years

D. 30 years

2. What popular Latin American stage celebration is returning to stage after a two year hiatus?

A. Luz de las Naciones

B. Coco

C. El Museo del Barrio

D. Plaza Sesamo

3. This week’s Lunar eclipse will be the last one we will see for how many years?

A. Four years

B. Three years

C. Two years

D. Five years

4. A rally in Provo, Utah was held over what controversial political topic?

A. LGBTQ rights

B. Abortion rights

C. Immigration

D. Free and fair elections

ANSWERS:

1. The answer is D, 30 years. According to Fox13, Marcos Ortiz had been a TV reporter for 30 years for various news outlets over that time. He passed away suddenly in his home on Nov. 5. He was 68 years old.

2. The answer is A, Luz de las Naciones. According to KSL, Luz de las Naciones, a stage show that usually premiers at the LDS Conference Center, is returning after a long two year hiatus. It celebrates the different Hispanic and LatinX cultures around the world. It is returning to the stage this weekend. It features colorful music and dances from over 11 Hispanic cultures.

3. The answer is B, Three years. According to NPR, this week’s Lunar eclipse, called the “Blood Moon Eclipse,” will be the last eclipse we will see in three years. We should see another one around this time in the year 2025.

4. The answer is C, Immigration. According to KSL, in spite of horrid weather in Utah this weekend, many Utahns gathered in support of immigration in this country and state. The rally was organized by Stand with All Immigrants Utah. The goal was to support immigrants regardless of orientation and race. The rally consisted of over 100 people who gathered at the Provo Historical Center.