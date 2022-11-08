Bookmark your resources

A bookshelf full of new books in the Stewart Library on Ogden campus. (Kennedy Camarena/ The Signpost)

Stewart Library is host to more than just books, it also acts as a hub full of different resources that Weber State University students can take advantage of.

Do you need to make a video for one of your classes, but don’t have space or equipment? The new One Button Studio will be opening soon at the library and will be providing space for this kind of assignment.

“Students can reserve the space to walk in and do easy video recordings for class,” Erich Goeckeritz, administrative associate for Stewart Library, said.

This project is still in the works, but information about it is forthcoming. This is just one example of the efforts the library staff take to provide unique resources to students.

The library is also home to Studio 76, where students can find cameras, microphones and a podcast studio, free for student use.

Studio 76 has made improvements to their podcasting space. Students can schedule a time to create audio projects for their courses, or even simply to explore podcasting opportunities. Studio 76 also provides the ability to check out a variety of recording equipment for students to use their liking.

The library also offers fact-checking personnel, who can sit with students and ensure their arguments are airtight.

“I have not taken advantage of the library’s resources,” KJ Pennington, a WSU student, said. “I’m not sure what is available. I think it is important to know so that students can get the assistance they need to succeed. Not everyone has these resources readily available, and the library can help make those accessible to those who need it.”

Alongside resources such as study spaces, book rentals and laptop checkouts, there is also peer research consulting for questions regarding citations or research.

The library staff is open to answering questions, and they have representatives posted at the front desk to help do so. Resources can be found in several departments across the university and are funded in part by students’ tuition. To stay up to date on what resources the Stewart Library offers, visit their website https://library.weber.edu/.