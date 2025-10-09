Reaching for hope

Weber State University’s Counseling & Psychological Services Center (CPSC) is inviting students to “Reach for Hope” at its annual Mental Health Awareness Day event on Oct. 13, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Shepherd Union Building Atrium.

This year’s event features therapy dogs from Intermountain Healthcare, free snacks and crafts including a “message in a bottle” activity. Students can write notes of encouragement, hope or reflection to be tangible reminders of their strengths.

“Playing off the age-old metaphor, we wanted students to be able to create a small message in a bottle for a friend who may be going through a difficult time,” said Madison Whitver, Outreach Coordinator for the center. “Sometimes, as we navigate tough situations, it can be useful to have an external reminder of our worth.”

This event is part of the center’s mission to support student well-being during midterms. A similar event, “Recess & Relax,” is held each April to encourage students to unwind during the spring semester.

“There are so many individuals on campus who want to see our students succeed — it’s important for us to show them that,” Whitver said. She added that her team recognizes how elusive hope may feel to some students.

The Counseling & Psychological Services Center hopes the event will offer students a moment to pause, connect and relax as they navigate through the pressures of school.