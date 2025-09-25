The Student News Site of Weber State University

Scrambling with the Wildcats on the disc golf course

Shenoa Oliver Mayta, Reporter
September 25, 2025
Shenoa Oliver
Three competitors lining up to throw the disc. (Shenoa Oliver/The Signpost)

On Sept. 13 Weber State University’s Competitive Sports program held its biannual Disc Golf Scramble event that highlighted both athletic skill and community spirit.

The event, held on Weber’s new disc golf course, featured a nine-hole course, with each hole designed in a unique layout that challenged participants to complete it in the fewest throws possible.

The event started at noon and continued until 3 p.m., giving participants plenty of time to enjoy each hole and interact with other teams.

Four teams of different ages took part, creating a lively and friendly competitive atmosphere. Among them, one couple stood out; as partners who were also dating, they displayed skill and teamwork. The couple completed the course both faster and with fewer throws than the other teams.

Some holes required long, strategic drives, while others demanded careful precision with putts. The variety made the game exciting and encouraged participants to focus on both strategy and fun. Laughter and cheers could be heard throughout the course as players celebrated successful throws or reacted to discs landing in the grass or veering slightly off course.

Events like this are not just about competition, they also promote physical activity, social interaction, and campus engagement.

For more information about Weber State’s disc golf course, go to weber.edu/outdoor/disc-golf.html

Leer en Español aquí.

