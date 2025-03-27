The Student News Site of Weber State University

Waldo caught stealing snacks from WSU dorms

Wiktoria Kolodziejczyk, Reporter
March 27, 2025
Categories:
Weber state university
At the time of his arrest, Waldo had a stolen flower bouquet in his possession. Police are still searching for the rightful owners.

Residents of Weber State University’s dorm have noticed their snacks mysteriously disappearing in the past weeks. There has been a series of incidents of students reporting missing ramen, half-eaten sandwiches, Doritos, gummy bears and even a full case of Dr. Pepper and other favorite sodas.

“One morning, I woke up, and my Oreos were just gone,” one Wildcat Village resident said. “At first, I thought I ate them in my sleep.”

The problem has been growing over time and has been very noticeable, especially this spring semester. Students are becoming frustrated as housing officials struggle to find a solution.

“I thought it was just my roommate stealing my food,” Jack, a University Village resident, said.

The situation has created a lot of confusion and resentment among the residents. Most of them felt extremely hopeless until last week when dorm security cameras captured the beloved mascot sneaking into fridges and rooms in the dark. Further review of the footage is needed, but it has been confirmed by the housing officials that Waldo the Wildcat had been opening refrigerators and stealing the best snacks from the dorm rooms.

Many dorm residents expressed mixed feelings about the situation. Some joked that it must have been part of the Weber State University experience, whereas others find it very hard to forgive Waldo.

As Waldo’s consequences were being discussed, housing officials said the university might have granted Waldo an unlimited meal plan. Some proposed the idea of permanently banning him from the dorms.

Resident assistants have tried to ease the situation by providing resources for students and reminding them about the importance of clearly labeling their food or snacks. They have also been working with residents to find the best solution.

Waldo, when confronted, simply shrugged and said, “A Wildcat’s got to eat!”

Waldo said he did not mean to hurt anyone’s feelings but was trying to spread the idea that sharing is caring.

As the situation remains unresolved, many dorm residents and other WSU students are left wondering if their food will ever be safe. Waldo undoubtedly brought some extra fun and trouble to campus.

Wiktoria Kolodziejczyk, Culture Reporter