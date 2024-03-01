The results are in: WSUSA elections

The 2024–2025 Weber State University Student Association Representatives were announced at Weber’s Got Talent on March 1.

Student Body President:

Emily Sorenson

Executive VP:

Mia Foster

VP of Davis and Satellite Campuses:

Jackson Hardy

VP of Diversity and Unity:

Kit Byrd

VP of Activities:

Brenna Fritz

VP of Clubs and Organizations:

Chloe Sanow

VP of Leadership:

Santiago D’Agostino

College of Business & Economics Senator:

Annyssa Reyes

International Senator:

Markéta Havlová

Non-Traditional Senator:

Nathan McKnight

Several seats in the student senate had no candidates, so these positions are still open.

“I’m grateful for this opportunity but also excited to pass the torch and see what the next president does,” Ashley Potokar, the 2023-2024 student body president, said.

Isaac Staszkow, the 2023–2024 executive vice president, said that due to the passing of HB261, known as the anti-DEI bill, the title of VP of Diversity and Unity may change, but the support and representation of students will not.

“Support for students from that team will still be there no matter what. It just might look a little different,” Potokar said.

Kit Byrd, the new VP of Diversity and Unity, said they have always had a passion for advocating for students from all backgrounds.

“I look forward to what I can do,” Byrd said.

The talent show featured eight performers each with a different talent. Three WSU faculty members acted as judges.

The first-place winner was Auston Johnson, a WSU senior, for the reading of his original poem, “Icarus.” As a prize for coming in first place Johnson received $700.

Swerved by Blondes, a local Punk Rock band won second place and crowd favorite for their performance of their original song, “Dead Inside with a Side of Fries.” As a prize they received $500.

Third place winner was Jake Page, who sang “The Rainbow Connection,” through his puppet of Kermit the Frog. His prize for coming in third place was $300.

Other performances included singing, fiddling, Afro dance, guitar playing and Hula dancing.