Notes of a non-raver

On June 30, Ogden Arts held the second Ogden Twilight concert for 2023 at the Ogden Amphitheater. As I am not a raver, nor do I listen to music that is adjacent to rave music, I am not qualified to review the actual performances. What I can do however, is report my observations as an outsider.

Directly in front of the portable benches at the amphitheater was a grass patch to sit on. Any blankets or camping chairs were banned from entry because they were a safety concern on the grass. Unsealed water bottles and outside food was also prohibited as is standard for music events.

At the front of the stage, the VIP section was located. On the right side of the stage was the sponsor lounge.

Lucky Slice Pizza had two trucks held on each side of a food court directly behind the bleachers that had been wheeled in for extra seating. There was also Fry Me to the Moon, a food truck specializing in fried foods such as donuts, Navajo tacos and scones; Wasatch Roasting Company, a local coffee shop; and Ogden Taco Cartel, which sold tacos with various types of meat, including a vegan jackfruit option.

Close to either side of the entrance, there were Ogden Twilight’s beer stands. Directly across from one of these, Ogden Clinic was set up with water, chapstick and sunglasses for the concertgoers. Along with bar spots for mixed drinks and beer, there was also a non-alcoholic pop-up selling zero-proof beverages.

Zero-proof refers to drinks brewed in a way to avoid any alcohol content, which leads to drinks that still have the taste but without the buzz, allowing people to still participate in alcohol culture without actually having to deal with the drug.

“Everyone wants to be invited, but not everybody wants to be intoxicated,” Amy Wanderley-Britt, one of the co-owners of WB’s Eatery and one of the people running the non-alcoholic bottle shop, said.

The lineup included Mr. Tape, SOHMI and Kaskade. Due to the concert being somewhat close to rave-style music, the attire of attendees greatly varied, ranging from shorts and a tee shirt to bathing suits and mesh tops. As the night went on, and more people started to show up, the outfits shifted further towards that of rave culture, coinciding with the increase in Kandi on attendees’ wrists.

Kandi is a type of accessory or jewelry made of plastic beads and symbolizes unity in the American rave community. They hold a similar significance as friendship bracelets outside of the rave community.