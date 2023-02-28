A student showcase: WSU students show off their art

The Biennial Student Art Exhibition is back at the Shaw Gallery at Weber State University, allowing students to showcase their artwork.

While other showcases may only be for art majors, the biennial exhibition contains work from any majors at WSU.

This year’s exhibition is important because the last biennial exhibition was canceled due to the pandemic. Students are now able to have the ability to showcase their work once again.

The work has to be approved by an outside juror. This year’s juror was Kirsten Furlong, the art director from Boise State University. Of the 150 entries that were submitted for the chance to be showcased in the gallery, about one-third was accepted.

Photography, digital media pieces, sculptures and pottery can be seen in the showcase.

“It’s great to see all of the variety that is in the showcase this year,” Lydia Gravis, the Shaw Gallery director, said. “I was really curious to see how the collective feel would be, and I’m glad it turned out to be a lot more hopeful given the hardships that have happened over the years.”

The Biennial Student Art Exhibition isn’t the only showcase the Shaw Gallery has held.

Over the years, it’s housed all kinds of works from different artists. In 2018, they held a showcase for Japanese artist Wyaasuaki Ohishi. Ohishi’s exhibit showcased all different kinds of suspended artwork. In spring 2022, the gallery held an exhibition called “All Together, Amongst Many: Reflects on Empathy.”

The Shaw Gallery has shown all kinds of art showcases and gives everyone a chance to see something that is new and exciting.

Gravis encouraged people to spend time looking at the exhibit and feel something from what the exhibitor presents. The gallery is open Monday to Friday from 11 a.m to 5 p.m. and on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. until March 24.