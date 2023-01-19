Beatdown from the Bobcats

Despite leading after the first quarter, Weber State University’s women’s basketball team lost to Montana State University 80–65 on Jan. 14 in the Dee Events Center.

The Wildcats headed into the game after a tough 67–64 overtime loss against the University of Montana on Jan. 12.

Weber State started the first quarter shooting the ball 40% from the 3-point line, scoring two out of their five attempts. Montana State didn’t hold back from shooting the ball either, as they put up a total of 30 shots in the first quarter.

Over the course of the game, the Bobcats had a total of 59 field goal attempts and a total of 22 attempts from beyond the arc.

The game’s momentum started to shift toward Montana State halfway through the second quarter. With 5:48 remaining in the first half, Montana State finished an 8-0 run to go up 21–17. Heading into half time, the Bobcats led 33–27.

The remainder of the game was all Montana State. The Bobcats were able to shoot the ball from beyond the arc with a 40.9% success rate.

Both teams had seven turnovers and 24 points scored in the paint. Scoring 43 points of their own, Montana State’s bench played a critical role in beating Weber State, whose bench was only able to score 5 points.

The top scorers for the Wildcats were forwards Daryn Hickok and Jadyn Matthews. Hickok scored 24 points, and Matthews scored 16.

“We need to continue to play hard and keep being consistent throughout the whole game,” Hickok said. “We always start the game well, but we need to maintain the same intensity and energy throughout the whole game.”

Bobcat guard Leia Beattie came off the bench and scored 26 points. Beattie shot 60% from beyond the arc, 58% from the field and went perfect from the free-throw line, shooting six.

“We worked to get back into the game, but we fell back defensively, and we let up three 3-pointers in a row,” Weber State head coach Velaida Harris said. “It was a lack of communication tonight.”

Harris said that the team needs to lock in on their “mental maturity and finish out the game.”

The Wildcats will travel to take on Portland State University on Jan. 19.