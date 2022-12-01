A graduate get-together

As Weber State University’s fall semester nears its end, staff and students are anticipating graduation season and the winter break that follows.

WSU seeks to help students get the most out of their graduation experience. One of the ways that WSU is supporting graduating students is through the upcoming Grad Finale event that will serve as an opportunity for students to pick up their cap and gown sets, receive their chords and buy graduation merchandise supplied by the Wildcat Store.

Those who attend the event will also be given the opportunity to win free Wildcat swag and connect with alumni, graduate programs and fellow graduates.

The event will be held at the Dee Events Center on Dec. 6 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., where free parking will be available to attendees.

Graduating students are encouraged to bring family and friends to join in the celebratory atmosphere. Students who attend the event are advised to enter through the Dee Events Center’s east entrance.

Though attending the event is completely optional for graduating students, Kevin Wallace, administrator over design and print at the Wildcat Stores, says “the more the merrier.”

Upon entering, a group of around 50 volunteers will be available to check graduating students in and give them the chords they’ve earned for graduation. They will also be provided with a passport, which they can fill out by visiting the various alumni and graduate programs present at the event for the opportunity to win free merchandise from the Wildcat Store.

At the end of the event, students will be able to pick up their cap and gown sets in preparation for this December’s convocation ceremonies.

“I’m in awe of these people,” Wallace said about the volunteers at the event. “Every volunteer over there is so invested in these students and in future students because we rely on graduates to say ‘Hey, I had a great experience at Weber State.’”

After checking in, students and their guests will have the opportunity to independently browse the outer track of the Dee Events Center to connect with alumni and representatives from graduate programs.

Graduation gifts like stoles and diploma frames will also be available for purchase. To sweeten the deal, attendees at the event will also be treated to a slice of chocolate cake.

The Grad Finale event is intended to be a way for WSU to make the graduation experience as meaningful as possible for graduating students. The event has a reputation for being meant to get students excited for graduation and the opportunities they’ll pursue in the future.

“We get them taken care of, that way they have their cap and gown, and they’re feeling warm and fuzzy about coming to this event. That way they’re feeling really good about coming to graduation,” Wallace said. “They’ll have everything they need, and they can celebrate their big achievement that day: They’re graduating.”

Starting on Dec. 8, graduating students who do not attend the event can still order their cap and gowns at www.wildcatstores.com for pickup at the Wildcat Store Ogden campus location.

Graduating students are advised to keep an eye on their WSU email inboxes for information as graduation season approaches. Graduating students can also find information on when and where their college’s convocation ceremonies will be held at www.weber.edu/commencement.