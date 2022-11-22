Final set of the season

Weber State University’s volleyball team lost to Montana State University on Nov. 17 and beat the University of Montana on Nov. 19, wrapping up their 2022 season,

The Wildcats started their match against the Bobcats strong, putting the first two points on the board. The game remained close, with both teams tied at nine. It was after this, however, that Montana State began to pull away.

With the score 21–14, the Wildcats began to rally back after a kill from opposite Emma Mangum. With players like middle blocker Baylee Bodily, outside hitter Dani Richins and middle blocker Brielle Rueckert scoring, the Wildcats were able to take advantage of Bobcat errors and cut the deficit to 24–21.

Stopping the comeback, middle blocker Camryn Greenwald scored to end the first set, putting Montana State up 1–0.

Despite leading at the start, Weber State lost control of the second set after the Bobcats tied them at 13 points. Feeding off their momentum, Montana State slowly put the set out of reach, winning 25–20.

The Wildcats seemed like they were going to force a fourth set. Behind 23–13 however, the Bobcats rallied back and scored 7 unanswered points. Tying the game at 24, Montana State scored two more points to end the match, sweeping the Wildcats 3–0.

Coming off their loss, Weber State started their first set against the University of Montana Grizzlies by going on a 7–0 run.

“I think we just brought a team intensity,” opposite Emma Mangum said. “We wanted to compete together and that’s just exactly what we did.”

The Wildcats dominated with back-to-back service aces from Emma Mangum and 11 kills from Bodily, helping Weber State finish the set 25–9.

Montana came into the second set with something to prove. Being tied at 10, the Grizzlies pulled away from the Wildcats. Up 21–16, Montana was called for back-to-back attack errors, giving Rueckert and libero Makayla Sorenson a chance to lead the Wildcats back into the set.

With the score tied at 23, outside hitter Ashley Gneiting scored the first point to give Weber State the lead. Montana responded with 3 unanswered points to win the set and tie the match at 1–1.

The Grizzlies started much of the third set ahead. Down 15–10, the Wildcats put up 5 unanswered points to tie the game. After battling for the lead and tying at 23, the Wildcats secured their second win with a kill from Bodily and a Montana attack error, 25–23.

With the game on the line, the fourth set was a hard fought battle. A game with multiple ties near the end, fans started to stand in the bleachers, cheering yet paying attention.

With Weber State ahead 24–23, setter Kate Standifird’s serve could not be returned by diving defensive specialist Sarah Ashley. The ball went out of bounds, giving the Wildcats the win.

A win on senior night, Weber State commemorated their two seniors: Mangum and opposite Riley Weinert.

“It’s just the community that we have here on this team, it’s like no other,” Mangum said while reflecting on her time as a Wildcat. “It’s just really special to be a part of.”

As the season ends, Weber State will compete in the Big Sky Championship. With the second best record in the conference, the Wildcats will play on Nov. 23 in Swenson Gym.