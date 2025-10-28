Wildcats’ mistakes give Eastern Washington the win

Leer en Español

The Weber State University Wildcats lost to the Eastern Washington University Eagles on Oct. 26, 23–20, bringing their overall record to three wins and four losses.

The game started quickly, with the Wildcats starting with the ball. On the first play from scrimmage, Weber State quarterback Dijon Jennings found senior wide receiver Jayleen Record for a 37-yard first down, putting the ball on the Eagles’ 38-yard line. After a four-yard run by sophomore running back Davion Godley, Godley got the ball again and ran it 34 yards for the game’s first touchdown.

On the Eagles’ first drive, Matt Herron sacked EWU’s quarterback Nate Bell on first down, and after Bell’s back-to-back incompletions, the Eagles punted. However, Weber punt returner Bird Butler tripped while backpeddling, and the ball bounced off his leg back to the two-yard line. EWU recovered it, giving them the first down.

On the next play, EWU redshirt-freshman running back Kevin Allen III found the endzone to make the game 7–7.

After the teams traded punts, Weber got the ball at their own 6-yard line. However, after a bad snap by the center, the ball sailed into the endzone, and Jennings jumped on it, causing a safety and giving EWU two points, making the game 9–7 in favor of the Eagles.

The Eagles got the ball back, and drove down to the Weber State 30-yard line, but after a sack by junior linebacker Sione Hala, the Eagles elected to punt, which ended the first quarter.

The Wildcats got the ball at their own 4-yard line and had a three-and-out, giving the Eagles the ball at the Weber State 48-yard line. After being stopped one yard short of the first on third down, the Eagles elected to go for it on fourth and one but were stopped, giving the Wildcats the ball at the Weber 40-yard line.

On their next drive, Jennings found freshman receiver Kelton Wafer for nine yards on first down and then on second down, Butler ran 45 yards to the EWU six-yard line. After getting stopped on the first two downs, EWU was called for pass interference on third down, giving the Wildcats another first down. After another two failed attempts to score, running back Chauncey Sylvester ran it in to give the Wildcats the 14–9 lead.

On their next drive, EWU drove down the field and were helped by defensive penalties by the Wildcats, leading to Bell finding wide receiver Jaxson Branch for a 7-yard touchdown.

On their next drive, Jennings ran up the middle and was hit by an Eagle defender, the defender was called for targeting but Weber offensive lineman Cole Millward retaliated by pushing the defender after the play and was called for a personal foul. The targeting was overturned, causing the Wildcats to lose 15 yards on the play.

The Wildcats were unable to make up the deficit and were forced to punt. On the Eagles’ next drive, Taylor found the endzone again to make it 23–14 at the end of the half.

The Eagles started the second half with the ball, but went three and out. Jennings then threw an interception to EWU nickelback Jaylon Jennings to give the Eagles the ball back.

However, after a bad snap, the Wildcats stopped the Eagles on third down, forcing another punt.

On their next drive, Godley ran for 27 yards on first down, followed by 12 on the next play. After two runs by Sylvester for five yards in total, the Wildcats were stopped on third and five. That brought out kicker Sloan Calder, who hit the 38-yard field goal to make it 23–17.

After another three-and-out by the Eagles, the Wildcats drove down to the EWU 32-yard line, but Dijon Jennings was sacked, bringing it back to the Eagles’ 40-yard. Calder came out for the 52-yard field goal, but after a game delay, it pushed it back to the EWU 45, making it 57 yards, which would break the school record of 55 yards. However, the kick was blocked by the Eagles and recovered by Wildcat tight end Noah Bennee, who was then tackled.

However, after the play, the Eagles were called for two different unsportsmanlike conduct penalties, which gave them an insurmountable yardage hole. The Wildcats forced a three-and-out to get the ball back.

On their next drive, Godley was given the ball but tackled awkwardly, and his knee went sideways. After being treated by the athletic trainers and team doctor, Godley was carried off the field, ending the third quarter.

In the fourth quarter, the Wildcats were unable to recover from the loss of yards and were forced to punt.

After another three-and-out by the Eagles, the Wildcats drove down to the EWU 20-yard line, but after an incompletion on third and seven, Calder came out and kicked a 37-yard field goal to make it 23–20 with six minutes remaining.

The Wildcats forced a punt by the Eagles and got the ball at their own 25-yard line with three minutes remaining, but after getting a first down, receiver Marvin Session tripped while running his route and Dijon Jennings’ pass was intercepted by EWU cornerback Ambrose Marsh.

On third down of EWU’s drive, the Wildcats stopped the Eagles, however Weber had too many men on field, giving the Eagles the first down and the 23–20 win.

Despite the play by the Wildcat defense, which only allowed 199 yards, the offense struggled, with three turnovers and a safety.

“I thought our defense played really, really well and bottled up a really good quarterback … But we just gave them too many opportunities early on and gave them nine points that, in a close game, that’s going to bite you at the end,” Head Coach Mickey Mental said.

The Wildcats will be back at home next week when they face the undefeated University of Montana Grizzlies at 1 p.m. on Nov. 1.