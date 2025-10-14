The Student News Site of Weber State University

Wildcats shutout by Grizzlies in Missoula

Will Naughton, Reporter
October 14, 2025
Weber State Athletics
Forward and defender Oakley Anderson (#19), attempts a goal.

Weber State University’s women’s soccer team slumped away from home and lost 4–0 against the University of Montana on Oct. 9 in Missoula.

At South Campus Stadium, the Wildcats could not bounce back from their 1–0 home defeat to Portland State University and made it two conference losses in a row. With this win, Montana climbed to the top of the Big Sky table through doubles from both Reagan Brisendine and Maycen Slater. Grizzly forward Eliza Bentler likewise let her attacking qualities shine with two assists off the bench.

In the dying minutes of the first half, Montana midfielder Caylee Kerr played the ball into the box following a Wildcat clearance and found Slater, who took a touch to control before scoring with the outside of her right foot.

Just shy of the hour mark, Griz midfielder Chloe Seelhoff hooked in a cross from the right wing toward the head of forward Taija Anderson, who cushioned the ball down to Brisendine for a close-ranged finish.

Minutes later, Brisendine bagged Montana’s third of the afternoon on the back of Bentler’s line-breaking pass. One-on-one with the goalkeeper, Brisendine kept her cool and fired home with her left foot.

With just 10 minutes left on the clock, Bentler’s creative tendencies again made the difference as she cut the ball back across the box and along the ground to Slater, who was positioned at the far post to score her second of the afternoon

Although Weber State did not find the back of the net, they let off 15 shots to Montana’s 13.

“If stats mattered, you’d think we would have gotten more out of that game,” Head Coach Kyle Christensen said. “But, we didn’t execute in the box, and they did. That was the difference in this game, and we need to regroup and prepare for an extremely important home game, our last home game of the season.”

After back-to-back frustrations, Weber will return to Wildcat Field when Sacramento State University visits Ogden on Oct. 12. Following their final home fixture, Weber State will again leave Utah to face Northern Arizona University, the University of Northern Colorado and Idaho State University over the course of nine days.

Leer en Español aquí.

